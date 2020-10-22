Nostalgia hits: Horror story lovers share discovery of free ‘True Philippine Ghost Stories’ collection

With Halloween just around the corner, horror story lovers became nostalgic after learning that the beloved book collection “True Philippine Ghost Stories” is now available on a mobile app.

A Facebook user shared that he stumbled upon a free collection of the e-book version of the famed anthology that started to gain ground in the early 2000s.

“Share ko lang po sa mga hindi pa nakakaalam (o ako yata ‘yung huling nakaalam potek), free to read ang first 10 volumes ng #TruePhilippineGhostStories sa #PsicomApp. Download niyo ang App mga Tol. Ayos ‘to,” online user Juan Bautista said as he shared a screenshot of the collection on his phone last week.

His post has since gone viral with around 2,100 likes and reactions, 295 comments and 4,500 shares on the social media platform as of this writing.

Other fans tagged their respective Facebook friends to make them aware of the free collection.

“Lagi ako nanghihiram nito nung elementary hahaha,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments section.

“Natandaan mo ‘to, lagi tayong bumibili nito hahahahaha,” another online user said as she tagged a friend.

“Kumpleto ako nito dati,” shared a different Facebook user.

“I remember back in HS days! Nanghihiram ako sa’yo nito (probably kay Ate Louise mo ata haha) because she has a lot of Fil horror books!! Good times hays,” exclaimed another online user as she tagged a friend.

The discovery also made the rounds on Twitter, where an online user shared the availability of the collection through the microblogging platform.

The Twitter user claimed that one of the stories in the anthology’s second volume was “a story from my old, old school.”

okay but NONE OF YALL TOLD ME ABOUT THIS pic.twitter.com/ANppNOXJab — spoopy sushi 🎃🍣 (@ohsoosh) October 21, 2020

The “True Philippine Ghost Stories” is an anthology of short horror stories and encounters that first graced the local shelves in 2002.

It was famous for being passed around in classrooms by students who were fascinated with the stories that especially featured encounters in schools.

This book collection even made it to television in 2004 after GMA Network produced a program titled “Wag Kukurap.”

The show, hosted by Kapuso primetime star Dingdong Dantes, featured paranormal stories from “True Philippines Ghost Stories” and “Haunted Philippines.”

Currently, the first 10 issues of the anthology are available on the PSICOM App.

PSICOM is the local publisher responsible for curating the stories that have since reached more than 30 volumes.

Readers can download the app, create an account for free and then browse the series through the “PSICOM FREE eBOOKS I” page.

The app also features some of the books of late vlogger Lloyd Cadena such as “Mahal Ko Na Siya… Rak Na Itu!!!” and “Eng Serep Megwele.”