Ready for the ‘salo-salo’? Rundown of Toyo Eatery x Shake Shack collab menu items

An award-winning Filipino restaurant was tapped to collaborate with Shake Shack Philippines, a popular burger shop, for an upcoming special menu this month.

Toyo Eatery, a modern fine-dining restaurant, announced that it collaborated with the American food brand to create meals for a one-day-only Toyo Eater Shake Shack meal.

“@shakeshack has been known to team up with chefs from all over the world for special collaboration meals. We’re incredibly proud to be the first Filipino restaurant to create @shakeshackph dishes that integrate Filipino flavors,” the restaurant said last October 31.

“Next week, for ONE DAY ONLY, get the chance to try out the Toyo Eatery Shake Shack meal!” it added.

This exclusive menu will only be available in Shake Shack’s store at Central Square Mall in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on November 11.

It will be offered at 10 a.m. and until supplies last.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are the exclusive limited-edition menu items to be offered on November 11:

Chick’n Cheek Barbeque Sandwich

Named by Instagram user @cj27officia who won a burger-naming contest on the platform, this sandwich comprises an “all-natural crispy chicken thigh, hand-breaded and dredged in sourdough batter, topped with Toyo Eater pork jowl and barbecue sauce and a pickle medley of atsarang papaya, red onions, burong manga, cucumber and aruy-uy.”

Inasal Fries

It is a snack comprising crinkle-cut fries dressed in Toyo Eatery’s signature inasal mayonnaise and crispy garlic chips. It is “served with fresh calamansi and a side of vinegar chili dip.”

Rosella at Lambanog Lemonade

It is a drink that combines Shack’s lemonade and Toya Eater’s rosella syrup “spiked with tagay portions of lambanog.”

Tsokolate at Tostadong Bigas Concrete

Meals are not complete without a dessert. For Toyo and Shack’s creation, they are offering a “frozen chocolate custard blended with Toyo Eatery’s classic toasted rice pudding, candied Palawan cashews and candied cacao nibs.”

Shake Shack also shared a picture of its “salo-salo” meal with Toyo Eatery on Facebook.

“Who are you bringing to our Shack x Toyo Salo-Salo?” the post reads.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shake Shack is a casual burger joint that originated in Madison Square Park in New York City. It has since expanded to different parts of the world.

It arrived in the Philippines at the Central Square in 2019. Shake Shack has since opened multiple stores across the country.

READ: Why people are excited about an American fast food’s Philippines opening | Shake Shack opens 1st Philippines store at BGC

Toyo Eatery, meanwhile, is run by the husband-and-wife team Chef Jordy and May Navarra.

It landed in the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants at the 42nd spot in 2019. The eater also won the prestigious Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award in 2023.

Tatler Asia describes the Makati City spot as being “best known for innovative twists on classic everyday dishes, each mouthful rouses both a sense of nostalgia and wonder.”