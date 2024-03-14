Metiz hailed among Asia’s top 100 restaurants in 2024

A Philippine restaurant landed on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Top 100 restaurants list this year.

Metiz was hailed the No. 84th-ranking restaurant in Asia in 2024.

The 51-100 list was unveiled by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants on Wednesday. Restaurants named in the roster was voted for by 50 Best’s 318-strong Academy of gastronomic experts.

In its article, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants lauded Metiz that “embraces its mixed background to celebrate Philippine gastronomy and the nation’s profound larder through the touches of France.”

Its eight-course tasting menu that uses lesser-known ingredients is said to be bolstered by half-French, half-Filipino chef Stephan Duhesme’s mastery of fermentation.

“Service is slick and steady within its effortlessly cool narrow walls, with each seat offering front-row seats to the kitchen brigade’s smooth operation,” Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants wrote.

Last year, Metiz was among the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants at No. 48. It was a new entry then.

It was joined by another homegrown restaurant, Toyo Eatery, in the Top 50 at No. 42.

The two restaurants are located at the Karrivin Plaza in Makati City.

READ: 2 Philippine restaurants hailed among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2023

Toyo Eatery congratulated its neighbor Metiz on social media.

“Congratulations to our neighbor, @metizresto,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram story.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be revealed in Seoul, South Korea on March 26, 2024. It will be the 12th edition of the awards ceremony.