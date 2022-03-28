3 Philippine restaurants make it to Asia’s Top 100 Best Restaurants for 2022

Three restaurants in the Philippines were named among Asia’s Top 100 Best Restaurants 2022.

Last March 22, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants unveiled the 2022 list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100.

The ranking was announced a week prior to the 10th annual awards ceremony slated in Thailand on March 29.

The 51-100 list includes restaurants from 12 countries and territories.

Among the Philippine restaurants that made it to the prestigious rosters were Toyo Eatery in Makati City, Antonio’s in Tagaytay City and Gallery by Chele in Taguig City, ranking 90th, 74th and 69th places, respectively.

Last year, Gallery by Chele and Antonio’s placed 90th and 84th, respectively.

READ: Philippine restaurants Gallery by Chele, Antonio’s Restaurant land on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants top 100 list

On the other hand, Toyo Eatery landed on the 49th spot in 2021.

This is the fourth year Toyo Eatery has been recognized by Asia’s 50 best.

READ: Asia’s 50 Best hails Toyo Eatery as Philippines’ ‘Best Restaurant of 2021’

Based on the new roster unveiled, Greater China dominated the restaurant scene in the region.

Hong Kong claimed 10 places with six of which as new entries.

On the other hand, Mainland China’s six restaurants are present on the list, Taiwan scores five restaurants and Macau counts three.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants said that this year’s 51-100 list features 25 new entries.

“We’re thrilled to share this list to showcase the breadth and diversity of Asia’s gastronomic scene as well as new culinary trends,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gallery by Chele is grateful to be included in the prestigious list.

“We would like to thank @theworlds50best family for this recognition. This is something that we dedicate to our team for all the hard work, day in and day out, from the kitchen, to the service, all the way to the back office, the collective effort of each individual just made things possible for us, in giving a magical experience to everyone who would sit at our table,” it said.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed through an online awards ceremony telecast globally on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Facebook and the 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel.

Viewers can watch it Tuesday, March 29 from 5 p.m.

The awards ceremony is sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.