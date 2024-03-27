‘Pinoy power’: Toyo Eatery is No. 24 best restaurant in Asia

Philippine restaurant Toyo Eatery climbed to the 24th spot of this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, making it the best in the Philippines in 2024.

This was unveiled by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in the 12th awards ceremony held in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday.

The restaurants named in the Top 50 list was voted for by 50 Best’s 318-strong Academy of gastronomic experts.

This is the sixth year Toyo Eatery, helmed by chef Jordy Navarra, earned a recognition from Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants, and the fifth time it entered the Top 50. This is also the highest rank the Philippine restaurant garnered since its debut into Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants as the One To Watch in 2018.

Last year, Toyo Eatery won the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award 2023. It also landed on the 42nd spot in 2024.

It earned the accolade for prioritizing the sustainability of the people and cultural heritage.

Navarra and his team were in Seoul to receive the award.

Margarita Fores, Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2016, was also in Seoul to celebrate with the Philippine pride.

In an Instagram story she shared a photo of her with the Philippine team.

She captioned it “Pinoy power @Asias50bestrestaurants.” Fores also congratulated Jordy, May Navarra, Johanne Siy, and Metiz.

Dagupan-born Siy, head chef of a restaurant in Singapore, is last year’s recipient of Asia’s Best Female Chef Award 2023.

Metiz, on the other hand, neighbor of Toyo Eatery at the Karrivin Plaza in Makati City, is also among Asia’s 50 Best top 51 to 100. It was hailed the No. 84 Best Restaurant in Asia this month.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Toyo Eatery for its new recognition.

“Congratulations Jordy and team! Mabuhay ang Kusinerong Filipino!” a Facebook user commented.

“Congratulations barangay Toyo,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo in Marunouchi, Sézanne, has been ranked the Best Restaurant in Asia in 2024 for the first time.

Sézanne, which opened three years ago, is helmed by chef Daniel Calvert.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

