Dagupan-born chef awarded Asia’s Best Female Chef title

A Filipino chef has been named “Asia’s Best Female Chef.”

Johanne Siy, head chef of a restaurant in Singapore, was the recipient of Asia’s Best Female Chef Award 2023. She received the award last week.

Siy was recognized for her culinary craftsmanship as the head chef of Lolla in Chinatown, Singapore. Lolla, in turn, also landed in 75th place among the best restaurants in Asia.

She will be formally inducted on March 28.

In an Instagram post, the awardee said that she is dedicating this milestone to all other female chefs and women in the industry. She also accompanied her message with her official photo for the award.

“I want to shine the spotlight on the work of remarkable women in our industry, in the hopes that one day we as a community can thrive and reach new heights by leveraging the symbiosis that a truly egalitarian workforce brings,” her message reads.

She also expressed gratitude for having the platform to inspire other young chefs.

“I am grateful for this platform that allows me to reach out to so many young chefs to hopefully inspire them to overcome barriers and push the boundaries,” Siy said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johanne Siy (@johanne_siy)

Siy also expressed how honored she was to be bestowed with this accolade.

“My heart is full and I am incredibly grateful. Thank you,” the head chef said.

“I am beyond honored to be receiving this award. It is great validation for my team and I, for all the hard work invested in bettering our craft every single day,” she added.

William Drew, director of content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, said that Siy was recognized for her “understanding of the provenance of ingredients and her flair for presenting cuisine that is produce-driven, alongside mindful inclusions of the culinary traditions she grew up with, make her a worthy recipient of this award.”

In 2021, Siy also received the coveted title of Chef of the Year at Singapore’s World Gourmet Awards.

More about chef Siy

Siy was born and raised in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

Before becoming a chef, she worked as a brand manager for Procter and Gamble (P&G). She then switched careers and enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York to pursue her passion for food.

The annual list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, meanwhile, is created “to celebrate gastronomy across the region and to provide diners around the globe with local insight and culinary recommendations.”

The restaurants in this roster are created by the 300-member group called Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy.

RELATED: 3 Philippine restaurants make it to Asia’s Top 100 Best Restaurants for 2022 | Asia’s 50 Best hails Toyo Eatery as Philippines’ ‘Best Restaurant of 2021’