Asia’s 50 Best hails Toyo Eatery as Philippines’ ‘Best Restaurant of 2021’

For the third consecutive year, Asia’s 50 Best recognized Toyo Eatery and included it in its prestigious 50 best restaurants list for the region.

This year the restaurant situated in Makati City landed on the 49th spot.

“Congratulations to Jordy and May Navarra, who are wowing foodies with menus that capture the Philippines’ terroir,” Asia’s 50 Best said.

Toyo Eatery ranked 43rd and 44th on the restaurant’s list in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In 2018, chef Jordy represented the Philippines as winner of the Asia’s 50 best’s Miele One To Watch Award for Toyo Eatery.

The restaurant opened in 2016, founded on the philosophy of rediscovering national identity through the Philippines’ products, cuisine and culture.

Chef Jordy often uses traditional cooking methods with tasting menus ranging from three to 11 dishes. The restaurant also offers à la carte options.

Toyo Eatery is famed for its vegetable salad called “Bahay Kubo,” a play on a folk song of the same title that enumerates 18 different vegetables.

Chef Jordy prepared them and cooked in various ways and then assembled in one dish.

Aside from this, the restaurant also created a dish called “Banana Catsup,” named after a popular local condiment.

“Made from fermented bananas and banana vinegar, the catsup is served alongside an eggplant omelette with alternating layers of shrimp and crab meat,” Asia’s 50 Best described the food.

Top restaurants in Asia

Odette, the two-timer former top Asian restaurant has ranked second on Asia’s 50 Best restaurants list and was named the best restaurant in Singapore in 2021.

The Chairman of chefs Danny Yip and Kwok Keuk Tung in Hong Kong claimed the No. 1 spot in the prestigious roster.

Meanwhile, DeAille Tam, a passionate chef interpreting Chinese cuisine with a fresh lens, has been crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef while Singapore’s Angela Lai has been named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef.

Thailand’s “street food queen” Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta also won this year’s Icon Award for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021.

Also voted by his peers, Inedit Damm Chef’s choice is Mingoo Kang from South Korea.

On Tuesday, Asia’s 50 Best for the first time released the top 51-100 best restaurants in the region.

Two restaurants from the Philippines made it to the list. Gallery by Chele in Bonifacio High Street Taguig City and Antonio’s Restaurant in Tagaytay landed on the 90th and 84th spots, respectively.

This year, 50 best said it seeks to support restaurants of all types at all levels across Asia and the world.

“It is our hope that being part of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will help chefs and restaurateurs promote their establishments – and the wider food sector as a whole – as they enter the next stage of recovery,” it said.

The top 50 as well as the 51-100 best restaurants’ list was voted by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts, with a 50/50 gender balance.

The ninth edition which was held in a virtual ceremony was sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.