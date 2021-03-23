Philippine restaurants Gallery by Chele, Antonio’s Restaurant land on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants top 100 list

In a historic first, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants unveiled the 2021 list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th.

Two restaurants from the Philippines made it to the prestige roster. These are Gallery by Chele in Bonifacio High Street Taguig City and Antonio’s Restaurant in Tagaytay which ranked 90th and 84th, respectively.

Gallery by Chele a fine dining establishment dedicated to gastronomic and anthropological cuisine took to Facebook to dedicate its latest recognition to its team and patrons.

“The year that has passed is really challenging for most of us, but we are ecstatic, humbled, and beyond grateful to be part of this year’s esteemed Asia’s 50 Best 51-100 list ranking #90,” the restaurant said.

“As always, we thank all of our patrons, supporters and friends in the industry for the support, and to #TeamGallery who made things possible, your enduring passion is just amazing. Congratulations to our family!” it added.

Antonio’s Restaurant is part of the renowned Antonio’s Group of Restaurant by by Chef Tony Boy Escalante. It carries big restaurant names in Tagaytay which include Lanai Lounge, Breakfast at Antonio’s Balay Dako and Terraza Bar&Grill.

It is also honored by the culinary recognition amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the new list of Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants, Japan and Thailand were represented by nine restaurants recognized while Mainland China claimed eight entries.

Singapore’s Meta, also the recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award made it to the 60th spot.

The namesake restaurant of Thailand’s “street food queen” Supinya “Jai Fai” Junsuta, the 2021 Icon Award winner landed at No. 62.

The roster also includes a first-time appearance from the Maldives. The archipelagic state is represented by Aragu, in the Velaa resort on the Noonu Atoll, at 96th spot.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants announced the top 51 to 100 list for the first time to shine a light on a wide array of establishments across the region that will inspire food lovers in their future dining and travel plans.

William Drew, director of content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants said the move was made to recognize greater number of venues than before.

“The global pandemic has been devastating for hospitality and it is vital that we support restaurants across Asia in their recovery. By announcing the 51- 100 list of restaurants, along with the unranked Essence of Asia collection, we can showcase more of the region’s diverse restaurants, cuisines and unique dining experiences,” Drew said in a statement.

The new roster was also voted by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts, with a 50/50 gender balance.

“The year’s vote was adjusted to account for restricted travel opportunities, placing a greater focus on local dining experiences,” the culinary body said.

The ninth edition of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list is set to be announced via an online awards ceremony on Thursday.

