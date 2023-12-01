Things you can do at weekend Christmas fair in Ermita

Nothing to do for the weekend?

Pinoys can shop for gifts for their loved ones in advance or enjoy artisan food at a weekend Christmas fair that will happen in the heart of Ermita in Manila.

Neighborgoods Manila announced that it would hold its Christmas Market from December 2-3 at Patio Pilar in Ermita, a weekend fair that it said will bring in slow and mindful living in a hectic season.

The fair is a confluence of food artisans and local crafters and designers who will show off their creations and labor of love to indulge Filipinos as they enjoy shopping and destination discovery.

Here are some of the things they can do in the Neighborgoods Christmas Fair this weekend:

Sit-down portrait session

Those who want an old-fashioned kind of portrait can have a sit-down portrait session with Jovel Lorenzo at Box Camera PH.

His portraits use a vintage street box camera inspired by the pioneer photographers in Europe.

The photo is produced manually within minutes.

Shop for Holiday gifts in advance

Filipinos can take something home as a keepsake by getting bejeweled and handmade Christmas ornaments from Cynthia’s Crafts or mistletoe cactus or a blue pine tree from Urban Farmer Manila.

They can also shop for stuffed toys at Peppa’s Plushies and at Nubeh Studio for cat-themed stickers, tote bags and pet accessories.

Meanwhile, those who want to gift painted tablecloths and pillows can go to the HandBlocked Boutique, while people who want to experience Mindanao weaves and textiles can visit Studio Sug.

Grab a bite at a secret destination

For vegan diners, the Secret Supper Club is heaven on earth.

The best-kept secret destination for the health-conscious has a long table that allows for a banquet gathering between friends and soon-to-be friends.

Diners can complement their meal with a glass of Nadine Lustre’s French wine brand Maison Bukana.

Apart from the Secret Supper Club, Hippie Happy Bowls also offer plant-based bites such as barbecue-pulled jackfruit tacos and Sichuan-style noodles.

Those with a sweet tooth, meanwhile, can go to Hurno Manila which has babka buns and protein bars, and to De Allende Artisan Bakes with its Sacher cake, Brûlee cheesecake, and lemon squares.

Peanut lovers can also enjoy the all-natural peanut butter goodness of Nutty’s, while those craving gooey palm-sized cookies can grab a bite at Kukidō.

Chill at the Patio

Patio Pilar is an underrated and yet-to-be-popularized spot that serves as a destination for those wanting to take the off-the-beaten track of Manila.

It is a stress-free zone where Pinoys can simply stroll at the Casa or walk down the cobblestones for a date.

They can also take photos for their Instagram feed, sip wine and read a book, or bring their furbabies to shop and enjoy with them.

The Neighborhood Christmas Market can be visited at the Patio Pilar in Ermita this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.