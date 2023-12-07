From Coton de Tulear to Bichon: Cute toy dog breeds featured at BGC pet destination

An upscale pet shop in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City showcased small dog breeds or toy dog breeds during its first-anniversary celebration.

Pretty Bubble Boutique, a boutique pet shop offering premium dog breeds and pet care services from South Korea, hosted a star-studded anniversary party at its shop in BGC last December 2.

A video recap of the occasion was later shared on its Instagram account.

“#BubblyAnniversary Recap! Thank you for celebrating with us last December 2,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretty Bubble Boutique (@prettybubbleboutique)

The boutique pet shop is known for offering high-end small dog breeds from South Korea to their new “furever homes” in the Philippines. These puppies are also popular among South Korean celebrities.

For its first anniversary, the BGC pet destinations featured its adorable toy dog breeds. These include:

Micro Poodle

Micro Bichon

Mini Bichon

Maltese

Maltipoo

Pomeranians

It also carries the Coton de Tulear, a dog breed that comes from a “top-class lineage.” Owners also loved this breed for its “fluffy yet hypoallergenic coat.”

To complete the celebration with the fur babies, Pretty Bubble also launched a photo studio for the guests, wherein guests get to show off their best poses while donning different costumes and accessories with their pets.

On its website, meanwhile, it was stated that the South Korean venture offers pet makeovers and a rehoming process for new pet owners.

“We will guarantee the puppies’ health, genetic conditions, and quality appearance. We provide a variety of versatile pet products for the modern family. With function and quality at the core of our items, we’re here to help you bond and enjoy every moment spent with your loved ones as you navigate through daily routines and worldly adventures,” its profile reads on its website.

Pretty Bubble first opened in South Korea in 1995.

In 2015, Pretty Bubble opened its first store in the Philippines in Cebu.

READ: Dogs popular in K-dramas, Korea now available in Taguig

Within its first year in BGC, the pet shop has rehomed thousands of puppies and kittens with their perfectly matched families. This includes celebrity clients such as Sharon Cuneta, Vice Ganda, Cristine Reyes, Ivana Alawi, Sofia Andres, Martin Del Rosario and Scarlet Belo, among others.