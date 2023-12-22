Key nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe awards

Nominations for the 81st Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday, signaling the start of the Hollywood awards season.

The ceremony will be televised on Jan. 7 on CBS after the awards were purchased by Eldridge Industries in June with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the telecast.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

MOVIES BEST DRAMA

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Leonardo Dicaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Lily Gladstone,“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller,“Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening,“Nyad”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”

Timothee Chalamet, “Wonka”

Matt Damon, “Air”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe,“Poor Things”

Robert De Niro,“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr.,“Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling,“Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper,“Maestro”

Greta Gerwig,“Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos,“Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese,“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Fallen Leaves”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Past Lives”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

TELEVISION BEST DRAMA SERIES “Succession”

“The Last of Us”

“The Crown”

“The Morning Show”

“The Diplomat”

“1923”

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“The Bear”

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Jury Duty”

“Barry”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Pedro Pascal,“The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin,“Succession”

Jeremy Strong,“Succession”

Brian Cox,“Succession”

Gary Oldman,“Slow Horses”

Dominic West,“The Crown” BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup,“The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden,“Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach,“The Bear”

Alan Ruck,“Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

— Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mark Porter