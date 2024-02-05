Grammys 2024: Winners at televised ceremony

LOS ANGELES — The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.
Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
SONG OF THE YEAR
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish (from the motion picture “Barbie”); Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Victoria Monet
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
“Manana Sera Bonito,” Karol G
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson
BEST R&B SONG
“Snooze,” by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters
THE DR. DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD
Jay-Z
— Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Stephen Coates
