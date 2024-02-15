Titans alliance seen in latest trailer of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

The second trailer for the action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” unites the two iconic titans.

In its latest trailer released early Thursday, fearsome Godzilla and mighty Kong were seen forced to team up due to a colossal threat.

“Rise together or fall alone,” its tagline teases.

The trailer also teases multiple versions of Godzilla.

Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows the screenplay by Terry Rossio (“Godzilla vs. Kong” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series) and Simon Barrett (“You’re Next”) and Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”), from a story by Rossio & Adam Wingard & Barrett, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

It also comes after the showdown of Godzilla and Kong in “Godzilla vs Kong.”

The upcoming film will delve into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and eternally tied them to humankind.

“The New Empire” is also directed by Adam Wingard, also behind the predecessor film. Aside from Wingard, cast members Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle will be returning for this new movie.

They will be joined by new cast member Dan Stevens.

It is also starred by Alex Ferns (“The Batman,” “Wrath of Man,” “Chernobyl”) and Fala Chen (“Irma Vep,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).

“The New Empire” will arrive in Philippine cinemas on March 30, distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company. — Rosette Adel