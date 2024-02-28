Go Bento reopens, promises an enhanced BGC dining experience

By
John Marwin Elao
-
February 28, 2024 - 3:35 PM
Photo by Interaksyon/Anj Andaya

The Japanese fast-food restaurant Go Bento has reopened its doors at Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, showcasing traditional craftsmanship and delivering authentic Japanese flavors.

Photo by Interaksyon/Anj Andaya

The newly reopened restaurant exudes a lively vibe reminiscent of Tokyo’s bustling metropolitan, promising to captivate not only customers’ taste buds but also their visual senses.

Photo by Interaksyon/Anj Andaya

At the #GoBentoLaunchExpress event, the restaurant’s team generously provided members of the media with an exclusive preview of their menu, inviting them to savor a curated selection of their offerings.

This unique opportunity not only treated attendees to delightful flavors but also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication and skill invested in crafting each dish.

Some of the restaurant’s bestsellers include a bento box of main dish, miso soup and vegetables with a drink included.

Customers have a variety of mains to choose from, such as Beef Misono, Chicken/Pork Katsu, Tempura, Chicken Teriyaki, Yakitori, Ebi Katsu, Karaage and Chicken/Pork Katsu Curry.

Photo by Interaksyon/Anj Andaya

Additionally, diners can select either a one-piece or two-piece chicken bento or opt for salmon teriyaki.

For those looking for more options, the Big Bento allows customers to customize their meal with two mains, miso soup, a side dish, vegetables and Japanese rice.

Photo by Interaksyon/Anj Andaya

With the restaurant finally reopening at The Spa Building, 9th Ave. Bonifacio High Street East, Go Bento is poised to establish itself as a culinary gem within the dynamic food landscape of Bonifacio Global City.

