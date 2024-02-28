Go Bento reopens, promises an enhanced BGC dining experience

The Japanese fast-food restaurant Go Bento has reopened its doors at Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, showcasing traditional craftsmanship and delivering authentic Japanese flavors.

The newly reopened restaurant exudes a lively vibe reminiscent of Tokyo’s bustling metropolitan, promising to captivate not only customers’ taste buds but also their visual senses.

At the #GoBentoLaunchExpress event, the restaurant’s team generously provided members of the media with an exclusive preview of their menu, inviting them to savor a curated selection of their offerings.

This unique opportunity not only treated attendees to delightful flavors but also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication and skill invested in crafting each dish.

Some of the restaurant’s bestsellers include a bento box of main dish, miso soup and vegetables with a drink included.

Customers have a variety of mains to choose from, such as Beef Misono, Chicken/Pork Katsu, Tempura, Chicken Teriyaki, Yakitori, Ebi Katsu, Karaage and Chicken/Pork Katsu Curry.

Additionally, diners can select either a one-piece or two-piece chicken bento or opt for salmon teriyaki.

For those looking for more options, the Big Bento allows customers to customize their meal with two mains, miso soup, a side dish, vegetables and Japanese rice.

With the restaurant finally reopening at The Spa Building, 9th Ave. Bonifacio High Street East, Go Bento is poised to establish itself as a culinary gem within the dynamic food landscape of Bonifacio Global City.