Starbucks Philippines offers summer refreshers inspired by idyllic getaways

A popular retailer of specialty coffee is bringing the public to blissful paradise with its new beverage lineup to help people cool off this “summer” season.

Starbucks Philippines is offering refreshers inspired by idyllic summer getaways as people take the opportunity this summertime to unwind and recharge in renowned tourist destinations.

As part of its Summer 1 beverage lineup, the coffee retailer introduced the Malty Delight Chocolate series and the Peach Jasmine Cold Brew ideal for cooling down on hot days.

The Malty Delight Chocolate beverage comes in latte, frappuccino and nitro cold brew.

It orchestrates the bold flavor of dark chocolate and malt while giving way to the rich sandy texture of ground nuts and malt powder.

The beverage is sprinkled with nutty malt powder on top of whipped cream and adorned with a chocolate leaf.

The Malty Delight Chocolate drink is available in hot, iced and blended options.

Meanwhile, the Peach Jasmine Cold Brew is a fruity blend of peach jasmine sauce with fruit chunks and lemonade, infused with Starbucks’ slow-steeped cold brew for a smooth and refreshing flavor.

The drink is available in hot and iced options.

Both beverages can be availed in all Starbucks stores, GrabFood, foodpanda and through Pick.A.Roo.

The coffee retailer is also offering the Remedy Kombucha in Orange Squeeze and Mango Passion as ready-to-drink summer coolers.

The new Remedy Kombucha variants naturally contain no sugar and are full of goodness with live cultures, organic acids and antioxidants.

There is also the San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water which the Italian Alps naturally filters during a 30-year underground journey.

The process gives a clean and refreshing taste with medium-sized bubbles.

Its sublime taste profile is also ideal for cleansing the palate and amplifying subtle flavors, making it a perfect bottled water for food pairings.​

Starbucks’ summer drinks are available until June 3.