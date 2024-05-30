‘Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home’ mobile game to launch in August

Video game publisher Natsume Inc. on Wednesday announced that its farm simulation role-playing video game will have a mobile version this year.

“Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is coming to iOS and Android August 2024! Home is where the heart is!” Natsume said in social media posts.

“After ten years of city life, you’re ready to head back home in Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home! Your childhood friend has convinced you to move back to your hometown to try to revitalize it, but it won’t be easy going!” it added.



The video game, developed by Ammcus for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, was initially released in Japan by Pack-In-Video on Aug. 9, 1996.

It was later released by Natsume in North America the following year and by Nintendo in 1998.

Several online users were stoked by the announced mobile game version of “Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home,” which sparked nostalgia among gamers. They cited that it is their childhood game.

Others poked fun at the announcement while using the lines of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in the Senate hearing where she revealed that she grew up in a farm.

“Your Honor, Lumaki po ako sa Farm,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Lumaki po ako sa farm your honor,” another said.

Some gamers simply expressed excitement for the game.

“Hopefully the graphic is good,” an X user said.

“Interesting…definitely looking forward to gameplay,” another posted.

“Oh yay! I’ve been craving a phone game,” an X user wrote.

Natsume has yet to release a trailer for the upcoming mobile game