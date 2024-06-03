Japanese Film Fest 2024: Where to stream 23 entries for free

The organizers of the highly anticipated Japanese Film Festival provided more updates about the 23 free films Filipinos can stream through its website beginning this week.

The Japan Foundation Manila shared official posters of the film lineup, along with each of its respective synopsis, cast, director, and screenwriter.

These can be seen on their Facebook page, where clicking each of the film posters leads to the movie link.

Filipinos only need to create an account on the website of JFF to access the movies.

Movie buffs only have until June 19 to stream the films.

The JFF is happening from June 5 to July 3.

Japan Foundation Manila said this year’s movies included classics, dramas, thrillers, documentaries and animation.

This is the third edition of the online JFF, which is also the largest one ever for a month.

The Japanese Film Festival was established by the Japan Foundation in 2016 as part of its JFF Asia-Pacific Gateway Initiative. Its aim is to share Japanese cinema with ten ASEAN countries and Australia.

