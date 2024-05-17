Rundown: Japanese Film Fest 2024 movies you can stream for free

Cinephiles and lovers of Japanese culture can start binge-watching movies for this year’s edition of the famous Japanese Film Festival next month.

Organizers of the Japanese Film Festival 2024 announced that the highly-anticipated event is going online.

From June 5 to July 3, 2024, Filipinos can stream over 20 movies and two television dramas for free through its official website.

It will be streamed with subtitles in up to 16 languages

Japan Foundation, Manila, the organizer of the film fest, said the movies included classics, dramas, thrillers, documentaries and animation.

Below is the festival’s full movie lineup:

We Made a Beautiful Bouquet (2021)

Single8 (2023)

ANIME SUPREMACY! (2022)

Baby Assassins (2021)

The Lines That Define Me (2022)

JUNGLE EMPEROR LEO, aka KIMBA THE WHITE LION (1966)

FATHER OF THE MILKY WAY RAILROAD (2023)

The Handsome Suit (2008)

School Meals Time Graduation (2022)

BL Metamorphosis (2022)

My Broken Mariko (2022)

The Zen Diary (2022)

WEDDING HIGH (2022)

I am what I am (2022)

KIBA: THE FANGS OF FICTION (2021)

The Lone Ume Tree (2021)

I Go GaGa: Welcome Home, Mom (2022)

WE’RE BROKE, MY LORD! (2023)

TWENTY-FOUR EYES (1954)

BEST WISHES TO ALL (2023)

closet (2023)

KARAKASA (2023)

The Invitation (2023)

Meanwhile, here are the two Japanese dramas that will be included in the film fest:

Downtown Rocket (2015)

RIKUOH (2017)

Each of the show’s synopses can be viewed through this link.

This is the third edition of the online Japanese Film Festival, which is also the largest one ever for a month.

The Japanese Film Festival was established by the Japan Foundation in 2016 as part of its JFF Asia-Pacific Gateway Initiative. Its aim is to share Japanese cinema with ten ASEAN countries and Australia.

The film fest is popular for drawing large crowds of moviegoers to local cinemas due to its diverse selection of offerings in different genres.