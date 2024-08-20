Meet the partygoers: Get to know the cast of psychological thriller ‘Blink Twice’

A party turned into a nightmare.

This is what the directorial debut of actress Zoë Kravitz is about.

“Blink Twice” tells the story of tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala.

Sparks fly, and she gets invited to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island, where wild nights blend into sun-soaked days.

No one wants the trip to end, but strange things begin to happen in their tropical paradise.

This makes Frida question her reality.

She will have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of the place alive.

The psychological thriller is set to premiere in local cinemas this week.

“Blink Twice” features themes revolving around want of power, the abuse of power, and taking power back.

Here are the cast members and characters to watch out for in the upcoming film:

Naomi Ackie as Frida — A complicated heroine who challenges victim narratives.

as Frida — A complicated heroine who challenges victim narratives. Channing Tatum as Slater King — A charming tech billionaire.

as Slater King — A charming tech billionaire. Christian Slater as Vic — A jerk that the rest of the partygoers have to put up with.

as Vic — A jerk that the rest of the partygoers have to put up with. Haley Joel Osment as Tom — Has a sweetness that masks microaggression.

as Tom — Has a sweetness that masks microaggression. Simon Rex as Cody — An overly “Kumbaya” dude who annoys other guests with his blathering.

as Cody — An overly “Kumbaya” dude who annoys other guests with his blathering. Levon Hawke as Lucas — An innocent partygoer.

as Lucas — An innocent partygoer. Alia Shawkat as Jess — Frida’s best friend who is described by Alia as “kind of the whistleblower.”

as Jess — Frida’s best friend who is described by Alia as “kind of the whistleblower.” Adria Arjona as Sarah — A “Survivor” alum with whom other women feel competitive.

as Sarah — A “Survivor” alum with whom other women feel competitive. Liz Caribel Sierra as Camilla — A fun-loving individual

as Camilla — A fun-loving individual Trew Mullen as Heather — Another fun-loving individual who Zoe described as “a female Spicoli, stoner character.”

as Heather — Another fun-loving individual who Zoe described as “a female Spicoli, stoner character.” Geena Davis as Stacy — One of Slater’s sisters who symbolizes female complicity in his actions

Zoe said she wrote the script seven years ago, driven by personal experiences and stories she witnessed firsthand.

The inspiration for the film also stems from the “#MeToo” movement and the realities surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

“Blink Twice” is set to premiere in local cinemas starting August 21.

It is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.