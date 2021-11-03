Who is Morbius? Jared Leto stars as new Marvel legend

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters is set to come to the big screen next year as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into Dr. Michael Morbius and his powerful alter-ego, Morbius.

For Leto, Morbius is a character who has been an important part of the Marvel universe.

“He’s brilliant, he’s strong, he’s got some unique powers, but his powers seem to be out of his control,” Leto said in a short vignette released by Columbia Pictures on Monday.

The motions picture company also released a nearly three-minute trailer of “Morbius” showing that the line between hero and villain will be broken with the transformation of the enigmatic antihero.

The new Marvel legend with vampiric abilities is set to debut his first-ever big screen appearance straight from the 50th anniversary of his comic debut.

In the trailer, Dr. Morbius could be seen dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate.

However, upon discovering his uncontrollable powers, the darkness in him is unleashed. Will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges? Will his goodness override evil?

Leto teased that there is a “web of opportunity” for his superhero-supervillain character.

“It was a very intense physical role: Morbius at his most frail and then most monstrous,” Leto said.

“This superhero/supervillain…putting a new Marvel character onscreen that had never been onscreen before, it’ll be fun to see where we can go with that. There’s a web of opportunity,” he added.

Aside from Leto, “Morbius” stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson.

It is directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Its screenplay was also created by Sazama Sharpless and Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, based on the Marvel Comics.

On the other hand, the film is produced by Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad and Lucas Foster with executive producers Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook.

“Morbius” will hit Philippine cinemas in 2022. It would be distributed by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. —Rosette Adel