GoPro unveils 2 new action cameras

Tech company GoPro launched not just one, but two new action cameras early this month.

The brand started offering action camera with LCD screens in 2020 with the release of GoPro 9. This month, it continued to innovate this line with new releases.

Last September 10, GoPro introduced the new edition of its flagship camera, HERO13 Black, and the smallest and lightest action camera with screen, HERO.



“This year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community,” GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said.

HERO13 Black

Woodman said HERO13 Black has four new interchangeable lens mods that automatically detects and adjusts its setting for.

The new action camera also is compatible with magnetic latch mounting, has GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance.

Other features and characteristics of HERO13 Black are the following:

Incredible 13x Burst Slo-Mo – Captures up to 400 frames per secondatHD-quality720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and900p at 360 frames per second video.

– Captures up to 400 frames per secondatHD-quality720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and900p at 360 frames per second video. Redesigned 10% larger capacity, more power efficient enduro battery– Extends runtimes in all weather conditions.

Extends runtimes in all weather conditions. Snap and Go Magnetic Latch Mounting – Joins built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads for three ways to mount HERO13 Black, including magnetic latch and ball joint mounts.

Joins built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads for three ways to mount HERO13 Black, including magnetic latch and ball joint mounts. Faster WiFi 6 Technology – For up to 40% quicker content transfer speeds.

For up to 40% quicker content transfer speeds. Professional-Level Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR Video – Broadcast-standard 10bit and Rec. 2100 color space and a wider color gamut than HDR alone.

Broadcast-standard 10bit and Rec. 2100 color space and a wider color gamut than HDR alone. More customizable audio tuning – Choose balanced true-to-life sound or a Voice setting that enhances vocal clarity, while also preserving ambient background sounds.

Choose balanced true-to-life sound or a Voice setting that enhances vocal clarity, while also preserving ambient background sounds. GPS +Performance Stickers – Track speed, path, terrain, altitude and g-force, and help with geotagging in third party media management apps.

There are also more custom preset options, improved QuikCapture.

GoPro users can level up their shots with new HERO Black (HB)-Series Lenses, including the ultrawide lens, anamorphic lens, macro lens and ND filter pack mods.

1 of 2

These four HB-Series Lenses are the only lenses compatible with the GoPro-patented HyperSmooth stabilization and are waterproof and scratch resistant with hydrophobic coatings.

HERO

HERO, on the other hand, is touted as the “smallest and lightest GoPro” so far that only weighs 86 grams and and measures 2-inches long like the size of shot glass.

Woodman described it as the “smallest, lightest 4KGoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality.”

The new camera is likewise waterproof in up to 6 feet or 5 meters and scenes can be capture by using the touch screen or control it using one button.

Just like the HERO13 Black, HERO has an enduro battery and can continuously record up to 100 minutes at HD video setting.

Through the GoPro Quik App, users you can use the HyperSmooth Video Stabilization that helps with quick editing.

The app allows users easy transfer and unlimited backup, through its wireless upload and unlimited cloud storage with hassle-free auto-upload.

“Just plug in your camera when connected to your home Wi-Fi and your GoPro does the rest,” the brand said.

Creators and professionals can invest on this app with subscription worth P5,990 per year.

The new action cameras, on the other hand, are priced:

HERO13 Black – P25,990

HERO13 Black Creator Edition – P38,990

HERO P13,990

The new edition of GoPro’s flagship camera was made available locally at GoPro’s official Lazada and Shopee stores and its authorized partners nation last September 11, while HERO will be available locally starting September 23.

The lenses will be released next year.