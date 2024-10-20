‘Ju-on’ director’s new Japanese horror film to open in Philippine cinemas in November

Under the direction of “The Grudge (Ju-on)” filmmaker, another Japanese horror film is set to bring an eerie atmosphere to the local cinemas this November.

“SANA: Let Me Hear,” directed by Takashi Shimizu, centers on a school teacher and her students who witnessed a student fall from a building.

After witnessing the incident, Honoka, who was hired to teach summer classes at the school, and her students Hitomi and Takeru discovered the past tragedies in school.

In 1992, a girl named Sana accidentally fell to her death at the same building after a confrontation with other female students. A cassette recorder, which is still recording, was found next to her body.

Honoka and her students investigated the connections between the deaths and Sana, who might also be the reason for the tragedies.

Nagisa Shibuya, a member of Japanese girl group NMB48, will star as Honoka.

Meanwhile, Japanese actor Soma Santoki, who voiced Mahito in the 2023 Ghibli film “The Boy and the Heron,” will play Takeru and Hayase Ikoi as Hitomi.

Encore Films Philippines released the official trailer for the film on October 8.



“SANA: Let Me Hear” will be shown in cinemas on November 13.