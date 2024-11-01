November’s cinematic bests: What’s hitting Philippine cinemas soon

Already run out of movies to watch this month?

Here is an early roundup of all the films that will definitely get you excited for November.

“Red One”



After a villain abducts Santa Claus, the North Pole head security Callum Drift must join forces with the most notorious bounty hunter Jack O’Malley in order to save Christmas.

This adventure-comedy movie will kick off the holiday season a month early with star-studded action stars, including Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film is slated for November 6.

“SANA: Let Me Hear”



An ill-fated confrontation between schoolgirls on a rooftop led to one student, Sana, accidentally falling to her death.

More than three decades later, a young woman named Honoka Kimijima now teaches a summer class at the same school when the tragic incident happens to another student. Honoka soon discovers a shocking truth about the girls.

The Japanese film will be out in theaters starting November 13.

READ: ‘Ju-on’ director’s new Japanese horror film to open in Philippine cinemas in November

“Wicked”



Before the well-known Dorothy Gale arrived at Oz, there was the world of two witches who formed an unlikely yet wholehearted friendship.

In this film adaptation of the stage musical, Elphaba (Cynthia Elphaba), who is misunderstood because of her green skin, meets Glinda (Ariana Grande), who has a deep yearning for fame with her pink-colored garments. The two soon face many challenges that will test their loyalty and commitment to count on each other.

Directed by Jon Chu, “Wicked” will be released in cinemas on November 20.

READ: ‘Magical event of the year’: Pinoys can now reserve tickets for ‘Wicked’ premiere