This European city serves as inspiration for Michael Cinco in Philippine charity ball fashion show

Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco will showcase his latest collection at a fashion show in the Philippines this December.

And this time, Cinco—known for his mastery of fabric manipulation that evokes opulence and grandeur—is using the culture and history of this European city as his collection’s inspiration.

Titled “The Impalpable Dream of Eternal City, Roma,” his collection of creations will be presented at the Marriott Hotel on December 2, 2024 as part of the Philippine Legacy Gala.

During the press preview for the event recently, Cinco told Interaksyon and other members of the press that his latest collection “will offer a unique and rich exploration of Roman history and culture.”

He explained: “I will incorporate Roman elements like arches, columns, and intricate stonework patterns into my designs. I’m planning to create some pieces that are inspired by the intricate Roman mosaic, art and sculpture.”

Cinco also presented his works at Philippine Legacy Gala last year, with a collection titled “The Impalpable Dream of España.” While the 2023 collection emphasized the vibrancy and passion that Spain is known, the “The Impalpable Dream of Eternal City, Roma,” Cinco said, will exhibit grandeur and opulence, a reference to Rome’s architecture, sculpture, and classical designs.

“What sets this collection apart from my previous works is the strong influence of ancient Roman art and architecture. From ornate columns to intricate mosaic patterns, each design pays homage to the sophisticated and timeless aesthetic of the Roman Empire,” he added.

But even though the collection is Roman-inspired, Cinco said it will still have Filipino touches.

The fashion show is the centerpiece of this year’s Philippine Legacy Gala, a fundraising event of thePhilippine Missionari della Fondazione di Carita Inc. a non-profit organization supporting the Missionaries of Charity. The organization supports essential services such as food, shelter, and healthcare of vulnerable communities in the country.

Cinco said his participation in the gala event is one of his ways of giving back to country.

“Knowing that my collection can contribute to an initiative that directly aids impoverished families in Manila fills me with a sense of purpose and fulfillment,” he said.

Cinco added: “Fashion, in this context, becomes a powerful tool for social good, bridging the gap between creativity and compassion. It underscores the responsibility I have as artists and professional to give back to my communities and to use my talent to make a positive impact to people.”