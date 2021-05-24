‘Stop fighting’: Beauty queen Nova Stevens appeals to Michael Cinco, publicists amid word war

Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens urged her team in the pageant and Filipino designer Michael Cinco to end their very public word war launched on social media.

Cinco previously cried foul over the accusations of Stevens’ publicist MGMode Communications on Instagram, alleging that the fashion designer’s team was trying to sabotage her bid in the pageant.

In one of Stevens’ photos, MGMode Communications made a comment alleging that the Dubai-based designer sent his creations “late” and that they were supposedly “ill-fitted” for the former candidate.

Cinco shared a screenshot of it in a lengthy statement on Facebook last Saturday, May 22. He denied these accusations and called Stevens, her team and the entire Miss Canada Organization as “ungrateful, vile and professional users.”

When the firestorm blew up online, the former beauty queen released her side on the issue on Instagram the next day, May 23.

In the four-minute clip, Stevens lamented that an issue erupted between them. After all, she is grateful to both parties who were parties to her brief stint in the pageant scene.

“This really breaks my heart because I love you both so much and you both helped me in many ways that I can ever imagine,” she said.

Steven then asked the teams of MGMode and Cinco to stop fighting.

“I just want you guys to stop fighting. I want this to be taken privately. I don’t think you are both deserving of this. It’s unfair to all of your hard work. I don’t want anyone to question your integrity,” she said.

Stevens said she hoped the public would remember how great they were, rather than their role in the ongoing controversy.

She also earlier specified how Cinco and MGMode gave her the two “highlights” of her career.

MGMode and Philippine Airlines gave her the chance to be with her family amid the pandemic, Stevens shared.

To Cinco, meanwhile, Stevens expressed her admiration and gratitude for the gowns he designed for her.

“I’ve never once imagined I would work with you because you’re Michael Cinco. The fact that I was able to work with you is honestly a highlight of my career as Miss Universe Canada,” she said.

“I just wanted you to know that that gratitude will never diminish no matter what. And I’ve expressed that gratitude privately and publicly,” she added.

Before the clip ended, Stevens also appealed to social media users to stop spreading “negativity.”

“Please don’t give in to the drama. It’s not worth it. Let’s not more spread negativity. Let’s spread love,” she said.

Stevens initially deactivated her Instagram account over the weekend following Cinco’s statement about the matter.

As of writing, her account could be accessed again.

Stevens first made local headlines early this month when she bared that she received some racist and nasty comments from Filipino pageant fans under some of her photos.

This time, her name was also mentioned in Cinco’s counter-statement against the Miss Canada team where he responded to all their accusations point-by-point.

Cinco also told them that next time, they should find no longer hire him or any Filipino designers to showcase their outfits.

“Next time don’t ask me or any Filipino designers to dress up your candidates. Ask your Canadian designers to showcase their works in world stage,” he said.

“I don’t need you in my career and dressing up your candidates will not help my business. Stop taking advantage of my kindness and stop scamming Filipino designers,” he added.