Treat yourself: Int’l movies to watch in cinemas this December

Early Christmas gifts await moviegoers this December!

Movie lovers could treat themselves with these films set to be released in local cinemas next month.

“Gladiator II”



Revenge and hunger for power still dominate the theme in the sequel of “Gladiator,” “Gladiator II.”

Lucius (played by Paul Mescal) returned to his home years after witnessing hero Maximus killed at the hands of his uncle.

His home is now ruled by tyrannical emperors, forcing him to enter the Colosseum. It is time for him to take revenge and bring honor and glory to his people.

The film directed by Ridley Scott will be released on December 4.

“Kraven the Hunter”

One of the most iconic villains in Marvel movies now tells the viewers his backstory in “Kraven the Hunter.”

Kraven’s (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) relationship with his father Nikolai Kravinoff (played by Russell Crowe) paved the way for a vengeful path with brutal consequences. It shaped him to become the greatest and most feared hunter in the world.

The action-packed movie, which is distributed by Columbia Pictures, will be shown on December 11.

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”



Fans can kickstart their holidays with another sequel, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.”

The film is set 183 years before the events in the original trilogy. It is about the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan.

Helm and his people were forced to protect the stronghold of the Homburg as the ruthless lord Wulf sought revenge for his late father and suddenly attacked them.

Hera, Helm’s daughter, must summon the will to lead the resistance against the enemy, who would bring total destruction.

Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, and Miranda Otto star in the film set to be released on December 11.

“Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night” (SM exclusive)

“Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night” brings joy with its retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ, entwining the stories of The Messengers and The Shepherd.

Director Dallas Jenkins will also give a live video message in the all-new remastered feature.

The film will also include performances from renowned artists, including Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo and The Feast Worship.

It will be released on December 11.

The schedules of these movies are subject to change without prior notice.