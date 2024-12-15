These gifts are giving! Meaningful local holiday gifts that give back to communities

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino culture of giving is deeply rooted in generosity, from pasalubong to lending a helping hand to those in need.

This holiday season, level up your gift-giving by choosing gifts that are, in Gen Z terms, “giving” — not just bringing joy to your loved ones but also giving back to communities.

We’ve curated a list of local brands and businesses offering products that support meaningful causes—from education to environmental conservation—making your gifts even more impactful.

Check out our seasonal picks for thoughtful gifts that give back, in true Filipino fashion.

Bergel headwear

Got a friend in their outdoorsy era? Gift them multifunctional headwear from local brand Bergel, known for creating everyday travel essentials that fuel their passion for the outdoors.

Bergel collaborates with various organizations, offering unique designs tied to important causes.

Featured collections include the Bergel Tamaraw, Pawikan and PH Eagle for World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), as well as the Bohol Sea bandana featuring different whales in support of Balyena.Org.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bergel (@bergelproject)

By purchasing Bergel products, you’re not just adding to your outdoor gear; you’re also supporting conservation efforts, with proceeds going toward research expeditions and local initiatives.

Shop online at Shopee or Lazada.

Knowell bags

Local brand Knowell adds vibrant color to your life and someone else’s future with its collection of bags in bold, eye-catching hues designed to turn heads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by knowell (@knowell.ph)

From stylish totes and puffer camera bags to hobo bags and more, Knowell offers a variety of chic carriers designed for both fashion and functionality. Each bag features trendy silhouettes and practical compartments to keep your essentials organized while looking effortlessly stylish.

Their recent release of flat pouches is a must-have, easily paired with a selection of colorful, adjustable slings, allowing you to customize your gift even further.

What’s more, Knowell lets you carry a bag that means more—every purchase helps donate a backpack to a partner foundation, with this year’s focus on supporting Angat Buhay and its commitment to education.

Shop online at Shopee or Lazada.

Looking For Juan storybooks

Be the ninong or ninang who gifts wisdom that lasts, making an impact on both the children in your life and those in need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Looking for Juan (@lookingforjuan)

Looking for Juan, a local online store offering children’s books published by CANVAS and other giftable items that celebrate homegrown artistry, is on a mission to improve functional literacy among Filipino children.

These thoughtfully crafted books inspire learning, imagination, and creativity in every child. Their activity books cover crucial topics such as Human Rights, the Age of Fake News, Kids’ Data Privacy and Climate Change.

Additionally, for every book purchased, one is donated to two children from disadvantaged communities in the Philippines, supporting CANVAS’ One Million Books for One Million Filipino Children campaign.

Shop online at Lookingforjuan.com.

Life Saver watch

More than just a timepiece, the Life Saver Watch lives up to its name as a true lifesaver.

Since 2013, LoveHopeFaith Group has been supporting cancer patients with stylish, affordable wristwatches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovehopefaithgroup (@lovehopefaithgroup)

Each watch combines functionality with sleek design, making it the perfect accessory for any outfit. Plus, with every purchase, 50% of the net proceeds go directly to cancer patients, supporting them in their fight against cancer.

Shop online at lovehopefaithgroup.com.

Klaypel textured art kits

For the artists at heart, Klaypel offers a unique art medium made from recycled paper clay.

This soft, colorful material, made of recycled paper particles, can be shaped with any sharp or pointed tool to create textured designs. Perfect for beginners and kids, it makes bringing your artistic visions to life easy and fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klaypel (@klaypel)

Klaypel’s latest collaboration with WWF features Philippine-wildlife-inspired kits, designed to spark creativity while supporting a meaningful cause.

These kits offer a fun and eco-friendly way to celebrate and protect our country’s unique wildlife through art.

Shop online at www.klaypelph.com.

The Kind Cookie sweet treats

Who knew your sweet tooth could make a difference?