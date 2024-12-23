‘Gift of tech’: Picks, deals for the gadget geek in your circle

If you are looking for a gift for the tech lovers in your life, several brands are offering innovative tech gadgets that will delight them.

Here are some of the suggested holiday picks as well as deals for the gadget geek in your circle:

Anker

Anker Zolo Powerbank – Comes with 10K mAh and 20K mAh maximum capacities, each with an integrated USB-C cable, which offers impressive mobility

Soundcore Select 4 Go – A brand new portable speaker that has a playtime of up to 20 hours

Aerofit Earbuds – With a secure fit and IPX7 waterproof

protection

Anker 3-in-1 MagGo Wireless Qi2 Charging Station – Designed for Apple enthusiasts, it powers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.

Space One headphones – With Hi-Res Audio and up to 98% active

noise cancellation, lightweight design, 8° rotating ear cups, and soft, cushioned headband, 55-hour battery life

Eufy Cam 3 – Offers 4K ultra-HD video quality and advanced

AI detection for accurate alerts, with solar panel charging and a 365-day battery life

Liberty 4 NC earbuds – Features adaptive noise cancellation, up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge—or an incredible 50 hours with the case.

R50i NC – Offers top-notch noise cancellation and rich bass, available in stylish colors like black, white, pink, blue, and green

Lenovo’s AI-powered devices

Lenovo has prepared a selection of AI-powered devices that cater to gamers, professionals and creatives alike.

Lenovo Legion Go – Featuries the AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor and 8.8-inch WQXGA touchscreen display

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 – Equipped with an Intel® Core™ i9 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 GPU. Its 16-inch 3.2K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate offers buttery-smooth visuals for an unparalleled gaming experience. The gaming powerhouse is also equipped with Legion ColdFront Hyper cooling system.

Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 – Powered by the Intel® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics. It is available in sleek Luna Grey design.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition – Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, has 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED display.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 9 – Equipped with 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display and powerful AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 processor

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 9 – Features a Snapdragon® X Plus

processor and a 14-inch OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy.

Oppo’s A series

Oppo’s latest series launched this year boasts durability and reliability.

Some of the smartphone gift options are the following:

Oppo A60 – Has 5,000mAh battery matched with a 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge feature which can power up the device from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. It is available in Ripple Blue or Midnight Purple colorways and in two variants – the 8GB+128G is priced at P9,999 while the 8GB+256GB version is available for P11,999.

OPPO A3 – Created to withstand accidental falls and spills from various liquids, equipped with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and SGS Certification, bannered by Multiple Liquid Resistance and Splash Touch technology. It is available in 6GB ROM+128GB RAM, priced at P8,999 and in Starry Purple and Sparkle Black. On the other hand, the 8GB ROM+128GB RAM and 8GB ROM+256GB RAM are priced at P9,999 and P11,999, respectively, and is available in Starlight White and Sparkle Black.

The smartphone brand also has an ongoing promotion, “MaligayangPaskOPPO,” where P500 million worth of gifts await Filipino shoppers until January 5, 2025, both online and in stores.

Loyal My OPPO App users could participate in the Christmas Capsule Carnival 1, a daily interactive game where participants can win from a wide range of prizes – OPPO devices, exclusive merchandise, and e-gift certificates from

partner brands.

My OPPO App users can play for free for up to two times daily until January 5, additional plays are available for 100 OPPOints each.

Discounts & mystery bags star in Power Mac Center

Power Mac Center is spreading the holiday cheer with its “Gifts and Giggles” initiative where patrons can enjoy big discounts Apple devices and accessories and can get limited-edition mystery bags chock-full of premium items.

“Gifts of tech are always a hit during the holiday season so we make it a point to add a little something for the giver—be it a discount or bundled items. With the holiday theme ‘Gifts and Giggles,’ we showcase how generosity and thoughtfulness are always received with joy,” Joey Alvarez, PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management, said.

Patrons can grab up to P6,000 discount on select Apple device and accessory bundles when paid through 24-month installments until December 31 this year if they use BPI, Metrobank, and UnionBank credit card.

This offer is available at Power Mac Center and The Loop stores.

‘Bag of Wonders’

Power Mac Center Apple Premium Partner stores also hopped on the trendy mystery bag or blind unboxing trend as patrons can now purchase a mystery bag containing a curated assortment of premium accessories for just P1,500.

This is exclusively available at the Greenbelt 3, Power Plant Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA – Annex, Robinsons Magnolia, and TriNoma branches until supplies last. Only one (1) Bag of Wonders may be availed per customer.

Get rewarded

Aside from these new offerings, customers are also qualified to earn entries to the “Miles and Milestones: The 30th Anniversary Raffle.” They have a chance to win a brand-new BYD ATTO 3 Dynamic Electric Vehicle, business class trips to Osaka or San Francisco via Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles, the latest Apple devices, and more.

Patrons can participate by signing up for membership to 1 Infinite, PMC’s lifestyle rewards program for Apple enthusiasts, in-store or online. Then, make a single-receipt purchase of at least P30,000 until Dec. 31, 2024.

Huawei’s WiFi routers

HUAWEI is offering holiday deals on its latest WiFi routers HUAWEI WiFi BE3, WiFi AX3, and the new WiFi AX1—routers designed to provide faster, more reliable connections for your entire household.

HUAWEI WiFi BE3 is powered by Wi-Fi 7 technology, offers speeds of up to 3.6Gbps, perfect for HD streaming and seamless multi-device use. The WiFi AX3, on the other hand, supports Wi-Fi 6 Plus with speeds up to 3Gbps.

Both HUAWEI WiFi AX3 and and WiFi AX1 feature HarmonyOS Mesh+ for extended coverage, and easy setup and management through the HUAWEI AI Life app.

These are available in the following holiday offers:

HUAWEI WiFi BE3 – P2,499 (down from P3,999)

WiFi BE3 – P2,499 (down from P3,999) WiFi AX3 – P1,799 (from P2,999)

— Rosette Adel

