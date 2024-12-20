Rundown: Christmas gifts for everyone on your list this year

With five days left before Christmas, the search for presents for your loved ones is on.

Here’s a rundown of Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your list this year.

Gift of style

Uniqlo finds

Japanese retail brand UNIQLO has established itself as the holiday gift-buying destination where people enjoy equally stylish and functional LifeWear items that become wardrobe staples. It offers diverse range of LifeWear such as jeans, linen and timeless for everyone.

This year, it is celebrating the Yuletide season with the theme “Gifted With Joy”. It kicked off the season with the newest jingle that features Popstar Princess Sarah Geronimo, King of Christmas Carols Jose Mari Chan, and indie trendsetters Lola Amour. They collaborated for the jazzy and upbeat song that celebrates gifting and receiving gifts during the holidays, which they also performed last November 27.

The celebration also highlighted the love for LifeWear as mentioned by celebrities such as Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Solenn Heussaff who vouch for the UNIQLO Bra Top collection’s style and functionality that feature built-in bra cups. They cited the American Sleeve Bra Top as a sleek tank-top design as a standout gift for all women.

Volleyball star Kim Kianna Dy likewise mentioned the UNIQLO Sport Utility Wear collection because of its versatility as all-day, all-activity clothing essentials, perfect for those practicing active lifestyles. Her favorites include the Ultra-Stretch DRY EX Hoodie which has high-performance material, keeping the wearer dry at all times, and the AIRism mesh UV Hoodie which looks and feels cool with its breathable fabric and also protects the skin from harmful UV rays with UPF50+.

Other gift suggestions include UNIQLO Miracle Air collection which has high-quality, lightweight items, perfect for casual to business go-getters, such as the UNIQLO Miracle Air Jacket, which can go from casual to formal, as well as the Miracle Air Shorts that are stretchy and breathable, making it perfect for everyday casual wear.

There are also gifts for kids such as the stylish and cozy K’s AIRism Cotton T and K’s Color Crew Neck T.

PUMA shoes

Sneakerheads can also enjoy PUMA’s sneaker collection perfect for holiday gifting. It features the PUMA Palermo (a revived 1980s terrace classic), the PUMA Easy Rider (a vintage 1970s runner), and the PUMA Speedcat (an iconic 1990s design with modern updates).



These models offer a blend of style and comfort, ideal for holiday events and casual gatherings.

The brand said these shoes have been spotted on celebrities like Dua Lipa and Liza Soberano and are available online and in stores nationwide.

Gift of self-love

Lancôme’s gift sets

Parisian beauty powerhouse, Lancôme, recently launched its new holiday collection that features “extraordinary gift sets”. Reminiscent of diamond snow, the holiday gift sets showcase the brand’s fragrance, skincare and makeup portfolio or the most- coveted products of the brand.

Beloved Filipina actress and Lancôme ambassador, Kathryn

Bernardo, unveiled the collection that embodies the

spirit of giving and self-love.

Inspired by the enchanting allure of a Parisian winter wonderland, the holiday collection, the brand said these luxurious gift sets are adorned with breathtaking artwork by renowned artist Sofia Ouares, featuring their signature Celestial Rose intertwined with iconic Parisian landmarks.



Personal Collection’s gift packs

For wellness seekers, fragrance lovers, self-care advocates, comfort seekers, moms and even children, Personal Collection has a specially curated selection of gift packs and limited-edition products.

The brand offers the gift of health and wellness with Revitalife 100% Pure Barley. It is packed with 388 all-natural nutrients, antioxidants, and enzymes, Revitalife Pure Barley.

The brand likewise offers fragrance gift sets with various range of sets capturing one’s personality and style. These include the following:

Aspire Gift Set (for women) -E legant fruity floral musk scents like Aspire Passion (Powdery Floral) and Aspire Romance (Floral Fruity).

Formen GiftSet – Refreshing and invigorating fragrances of Formen Fearless (Citrus Musk) and Formen Fever

(Woody Fougère)

(Woody Fougère) Herbs & Beauty Gift Set – Herbs & Beauty Enchanted Spell (Fruity Floral) and Herbs & Beauty Joyful Bliss (Fruity Fresh)



To keep fresh during the holiday season, the brand offers bath and hygiene essentials like the following:

Check Moisturizing Antibacterial Soaps – infused with vibetech mood-boosting technology. These limited-edition soaps not only kill 99.99% of germs, but also provide long-lasting moisture with their 24-hour moisture lock formulation.

Festive Fresh (peaches, jasmine, and rosewood) and the

positivity-enhancing scent of Holiday Fresh (pears and freesia)

positivity-enhancing scent of Holiday Fresh (pears and freesia) ALERT Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste – Offering Non-Stop Ultra Cavity Defense with a formula designed to prevent cavities, strengthen teeth, and soothe dry mouths.

Homemakers, on the other hand, can enjoy PC Home Food Keeper Ecozen offers an eco-friendly solution to food

storage. These multipurpose, leakproof containers come in three sizes (600 mL, 1000 mL, and 1600 mL), keeping food fresh with its antibacterial silicone seal.

Laundry days are also covered with the brand’s Tuff Liquid Laundry Detergent as well as sof & mmmmm Ever After, formulated with VivaScentz Technology, gives clothes a luxurious blend of floral, fruity, and gourmand notes.

The brand also has a Tuff Germban The Shang spray, infused with rich cherry blossom notes, to deodorize and disinfect your home for up to six hours.

For comfort seekers, Personal Collection offers Intimate Apparel

line, featuring Aireflex Technology for Ultimate Comfort. This includes Amazing or Alfa-1 collections or undergarments that provide comfort.

Moms and their little ones can also get calm and comfort with the brand’s White Dove Baby Colognes, enhanced with Dreamscentz™ Technology. These colognes are available in three gentle variants—Blue Mallows (Citrus Floral Musky), Morning Dew Drops (Floral Fruity Marine), and Daffodil Dreams (Sweet Fruity Floral).

The public can purchase these thoughtful and innovative items through Personal Collection dealers or online via Personal Collection’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.

Posh Skin Co.’s pimple patches

For holiday-photo ready skin, those who wish to give themselves or their loved ones the gift of flawless skin can stock on the stylish pimple patches. There are four designs made available in 100 select Watsons stores starting last December 15.

The patches are formulated with salicylic acid and hydrocolloid to quickly banish blemishes.

Gift of convenience

Midea’s Vintage Breakfast Set

If you wish to transform someone’s morning routine and make it brighter and happier, Midea has launched a holiday surprise: The Midea’s Vintage Breakfast set.

A perfect addition to anyone’s kitchen, the set includes a 12-cup coffee maker, a toaster, and an electric kettle. These are all packaged in a holiday-themed gift box that can be a gift to show appreciation to your colleagues or loved ones.

Gift of wisdom

For your bookworm loved ones, National Book Store offers a wide variety of titles from bestselling self-help books to #BookTok-hyped novels.

They are selling #BooksOfTheYear cookbooks and non-fiction titles for discounted price until Christmas day.

Those who are doing a last-minute shopping can also visit their NBS Warehouse Sale stores to enjoy discounts on romance, fantasy, self-help titles and more.



Limelight’s 2025 MBTI-themed planners

If your loved ones are already planning for the upcoming new year, you can gift them Limelight’s 2025 planners that help find some calm.

It recently launched its 2025 planners that utilizes one of the most popular tools used for personality assessment known as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

“Each planner is designed to inspire self-awareness through daily journaling, offering a unique blend of organization and personal growth,” the brand said.

It added that the planners are designed not just to manage your schedule, but also serves as your diary and companion for your journey on self-discovery as it combines practical layouts with insights into your strengths and opportunities for improvement.

Limelight’s 365 Days 2025 Planners are available in most National Book Store branches, major stationery shops nationwide, and on Star 360’s Lazada or Shopee online shops.

