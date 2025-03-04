Conan and Bond: Top takeaways from the Academy Awards ceremony

Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered on Sunday to celebrate the year’s best accomplishments in film at the annual Academy Awards.

Here are some takeaways from the 97th Oscars ceremony.

Conan’s first Oscars

Comedian Conan O’Brien hosted the Academy Awards ceremony for the first time, mixing his trademark self-deprecating humor with jabs at the Hollywood elite in the audience.

In his opening monologue, O’Brien poked fun at the typically hours-long Oscars telecast by performing a gratuitous musical number in which he sang about not wasting time but that included appearances by a dancing “Deadpool” and a piano-playing sandworm from “Dune: Part Two.”

O’Brien also got political with a veiled reference to President Donald Trump as “Anora,” a film about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, started picking up awards.

“You know ‘Anora’ is having a good night. That’s great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see someone finally stand up to a powerful Russian.”

Original songs ditched

The Oscars telecast scrapped the decades-old tradition of live performances of nominated songs. Instead, the ceremony featured several musical performances inspired by films.

The telecast opened with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performing songs from “The Wizard of Oz” and two films inspired by the iconic 1939 movie – “The Wiz” and the two actresses’ Oscar-winning 2024 hit “Wicked.”

The show also celebrated James Bond films with a medley of songs from the famous franchise that included performances by actress Margaret Qualley and pop singers Doja Cat, Lisa and Raye. Later, Queen Latifah performed “Ease On Down the Road” from “The Wiz” as a musical tribute to producer Quincy Jones, who died last year.

Notable firsts

This year’s Oscar winners included some notable firsts.

The nations of Latvia and Brazil each picked up their first ever Oscars.

Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis won the best animated feature film Oscar for “Flow,” which follows a cat that finds refuge on a boat along with other animals.

And Brazilian director Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here,” about a matriarch whose husband is taken away by the military regime that ruled the country in the 1970s, won the Academy Award for best international feature film.

Also, Paul Tazewell became the first black man to win the costume design Oscar for “Wicked,” an achievement he acknowledged when accepting his award onstage.

Gene Hackman tribute

Actor Morgan Freeman delivered a heartfelt tribute to his friend Gene Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner who was found dead at home last week.

“This week our community lost a giant and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman said, noting that the two starred in two films together — the western “Unforgiven” in 1992 and “Under Suspicion,” a thriller, in 2000.

“Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gift elevated everyone’s work,” Freeman said. “He received two Oscars, and more importantly, he won the hearts of filmgoers around the world.”

