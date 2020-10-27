Robredo’s team has its own COVID-19 tracker that breaks down number of cases per locality

Vice President Leni Robredo referenced her office’s COVID-19 case tracker amid the continued confusion on the Department of Health‘s version.

In response to a Twitter user’s inquiry for a breakdown of cases, Robredo attached the link to the Office of the Vice President’s updated tracker and noted that this was based on the “standard of experts.”

“We have a daily breakdown by LGU. We’re presenting DOH data in a simpler and more granular form,” the vice president said Monday evening.

“Other than absolute numbers, you can check level of transmission based on number of cases/100,000 population, which is the standard being used by experts,” she added.

Robredo said the link is updated every day, when asked for data for Region 6 or Western Visayas.

“Please click on the link. It’s updated every day. There’s a search button where you can type the name of the LGU you want to check. They’re classified according to level of transmission,” she responded to a user.

Robredo placed her comments under the main tweet of ABS-CBN’s data analyst Edson Guido. The analyst posted a collage of the DOH’s case bulletins from last March 15 wherein the country only has 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases until they ballooned to 371,630 infections as of October 26.

“How it started vs how it’s going??? Well may COVID-19 parin. Ingat po tayong lahat,” Guido said.

The OVP COVID-19 tracker was also announced on Facebook last October 12.

“Gamit ang mga numero mula sa data drop ng Department of Health, inayos natin ang impormasyon upang mas malinaw na maipakita ang COVID incidence, bilang ng mga test na nagawa na, at ang positivity rate. Puwedeng tingnan ang mga ito base sa rehiyon, probinsya, siyudad, o munisipalidad ninyo. Pinapakita rin dito ang impormasyon tungkol sa hospital admissions,” Robredo said on the post.

The tracker logged on a Google sheet indicated the total number of infections to regions, provinces and cities or municipalities.

The level of transmission or incidence level (high, medium, low and no transmission) was also indicated per 100,000 people and the localities affected.

Of the total number of cases, 36,333 are currently active, 328,258 have recovered and 7,039 have died.

Robredo’s office and her anti-poverty program called Angat Buhay had been at the forefront in helping Filipinos, particularly health workers and other COVID-19 frontliners, since the start of the lockdowns last March such providing shelter, food and transport and raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

Last September, the OVP also launched a platform called “Bayanihanhanapbuhay” to help displaced Filipino workers recover from the impact of the health and financial crisis.