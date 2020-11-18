Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% efficacy

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective, adding it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days.

The final analysis comes just one week after initial results from the trial showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective. Moderna Inc on Monday released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing similar effectiveness.

Market Reaction: Equity markets strengthened slightly on the news. Europe’s STOXX 600 and U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures both hit session highs. However, the moves were small compared to the jump after Pfizer‘s previous announcement. The reaction in European government bonds and in currencies was muted.

Comments

Ian Jones, Professor of Virology, University Of Reading

“The data is very strong…And it’s a good outcome as far as safety is concerned…It’s looking like a really contender.”

—Compiled by Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team, Kate Kelland and Reuters health correspondents; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

