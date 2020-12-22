‘Level of brutality, violence can only be compared to martial law years,’ Tarlac priest says

A Catholic bishop has condemned the police killing of an unarmed mother and his son in Paniqui, Tarlac yesterday afternoon.

Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines said the incident was “uncalled for”.

“It’s a pity that we have people killed in this time of pandemic and in the season nearing Christmas,” Florencio said.

Double murder charges were filed against Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca who shot dead his two neighbors in the middle of an altercation.

The victims were identified as 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony, 25.

About an hour after the incident, the cop assigned in Parañaque City reportedly surrendered to authorities and turned over the pistol he used to kill the victims.

The incident was caught on video and has gone viral since then.

Bishop Florencio hopes the ongoing investigation will bring justice to the victims and their families.

“We also need to investigate the incident and address the issue with fairness and justice,” he said.

Fr. Melvin Castro of the Diocese of Tarlac said “the level of violence and brutality we witness now could only be compared to the years of martial law”.

“Fear and hopelessness are being planted in the very soul of our people,” he said.

