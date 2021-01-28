FDA approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine

MANILA (Updated 4:12 p.m.)—The Philippines‘ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine, the second to be approved in the Southeast Asian nation.

The known and potential benefits of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks to date, FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news conference.

The Philippines‘ FDA has previously approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines from Russia’s Gamaleya, China’s Sinovac Biotech and India’s Bharat Biotech are awaiting approval.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was easy to transport and store and did not require ultra-cold temperatures, Domingo said. “It also has very good protection against severe COVID-19,” he said.

The Philippines has signed deals to buy 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, including a private sector agreement for 2.6 million doses in November.

The initial shipment scheduled in May would not be affected by some manufacturing problems facing AstraZeneca, said Jose Concepcion, a government business adviser representing the private sector.

With more than 518,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 10,500 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest case load in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

. —Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

RELATED: FDA OKs Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as nat’l gov’t pushes for Sinovac

