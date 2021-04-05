Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.

MANILA — Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has filed its application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief said on Monday.

J&J’s documents, which were submitted on Wednesday, are now under evaluation, FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo told reporters. J&J, which has a single-shot coronavirus vaccine, is the seventh vaccine maker to seek approval in the Philippines. —Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

