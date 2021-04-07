A tale of two daughters: What Sara Duterte, Tricia Robredo are doing during ECQ 2

Daughters of the country’s top government officials recently graced local headlines for their activities during this leg of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Twitter user juxtaposed events involving Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Dra. Tricia Robredo following reports that the former flew to Singapore for “personal health management.”

The president’s daughter is on leave from April 6 to 10, 2021.

A news report from Manila Bulletin quoted an “airport source” who said that she flew out of the country “with a child” and “was followed by her assistant and one PSG (Presidential Security Group) personnel.

The report also said that Duterte-Carpio’s information officer was not aware that the city mayor left the country.

A day after, the mayor confirmed her flight to Singapore and said she has travel authority from the Department of Interior and Local Government, the agency responsible for capacitating local government units.

“All protocols for return to Davao City, including RT-PCR testing and 14-day quarantine, have all been pre-arranged,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement.

This was not the first time she took a leave due to health reasons.

Last year, the presidential daughter took a medical leave from September 28 to October 5. No other specific reasons were disclosed.

Duterte-Carpio’s actions amid the pandemic were compared to Tricia, Vice President Leni Robredo‘s second daughter, who also earned recent attention.

Tricia was among the volunteer swabbers of her mother’s Swab Cab program which gives free antigen testing to communities with high rates of COVID-19 transmission. It was first conducted in Malabon City.

Malabon Mayor Antolin “Lenlen” Oreta III said Tricia’s presence was a “surprise.”

He thanked her and the Robredo family for their efforts and the “inspiration” they provide to locals amid the pandemic.

Tricia passed the medical boards last year.