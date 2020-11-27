FlashbackFriday: Tricia Robredo looks back promise to parents to do well in science

Tricia Robredo, a daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo who recently passed the medical boards, looked back on a letter she wrote her parents years ago when she promised to do well in her science class after failing her math test.

The newly-licensed physician reshared a Twitter post she wrote in 2016 where she said that her mother had found a typewritten letter while “cleaning the house” at that time.

“Mama was cleaning the house and found this letter I wrote ages ago,” Tricia wrote before with laughing-with-tears emojis.

The letter, which was reportedly written when she was around six-years-old, reads:

Dear Mom and Dad,

May importante ako sasabihin sa’yo. I’m really, really sorry and I’ve got important things to tell you so this (is) the first part of the story: What I’ve (told) to you, the exam on math, I thought the exam was expanded form, it was greater than and less than and I’ve only…….. 2 over 10. (Please) don’t get mad, I promise na babawiin ko ‘yun sa science.

Love,

Tricia

The younger Robredo on November 26, 2020 reshared her 2016 post and quipped: “Dear mama @lenirobredo and papa @jmrobredo (Jesse Robredo), binawi ko nga sa science.”

Tricia’s post has since amused and inspired Twitterverse, especially after her milestone in health science.

“Congrats, Dok!” a Twitter user commented with emojis of a female doctor and clapping hands.

“Bawi to the max ito! Congratulations and all the best for you Tricia and your family!” another online user exclaimed.

“Ang galing ng bawi! Congratulations Doc!” wrote a different Filipino.

Tricia is among the passers of the Physician Licensure Exam this month.

The younger Robredo graduated with a dual degree in Doctor of Medicine and Master of Business Administration from the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health last July.

The vice president congratulated her on her achievement and said that her children’s achievements “are always sweeter” than her own.

Other notable passers in PLE 2020 are Tiffany Uy, an undergraduate of UP Diliman who earned the highest grade record in the university since World War 2, and Jomel Lapides, the top-notcher of the 2011 nursing board exam who also took the highest score in the PLE.

Other prominent personalities who have earned the license to heal are former celebrities Sofia Babao, the granddaughter of veteran actress Caridad Sanchez, Alec Dungo, a housemate at PBB Teen Edition 4, and Angeli Gonzales, a former teen actress.

The physician licensure examination, also known as the medical boards, is the last step toward becoming a doctor in the Philippines. It is taken after an individual has graduated from medical school with a degree of Doctor of Medicine.