Britain’s Prince Philip has died

By
Reuters
-
April 9, 2021 - 7:09 PM
Britain's Prince Philip takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain July 22, 2020. Adrian Dennis/Pool via (Reuters/File Photo)

LONDON —Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.” —Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

