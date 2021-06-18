Juxtaposed: 2 senators list qualities they’re looking for in the next president

Two senators recently shared the qualities or characteristics they want in the next president as the national elections draw near.

Sen. Richard Gordon said that the people are hoping for a president who doesn’t just kill. Previously, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said that the next leader should be tough.

Both lawmakers have expressed their goals to run for the highest position in the land in the 2022 polls.

Different criteria

A president who knows not to kill

In an interview with ANC’s Headstart on Friday, Gordon claimed that based on consultations with people in Zamboanga and Batangas, the people want change in the qualities of the next chief executive, citing “the situation has gone from bad to worse.”

“Look at your Facebook. Everybody is saying, we need a president that we can all be proud of, that can negotiate with countries in a dignified manner, God-fearing and knowing you cannot kill the people,” he said.

“I’ve said this before and I hope the President forgives me for doing this, but if he doesn’t, that’s the way it is. You make your bed, you sleep in it,” he added.

The chairman of the Philippine Red Cross also hoped that voters would choose their candidates based on the best interests of the country.

“Dapat sinosonda nating maigi ‘yung tatakbo… It is also the duty of every citizen to see to it that he doesn’t vote on whim, caprice or winnability… We must pick the best and right candidate to make sure that we have a great, great country,” Gordon said.

A tough president

Lacson, meanwhile, said in an earlier interview with ANC, that a president needs “toughness” aside from a good heart.

“But we all know ‘di naman puwede lang busilak ang puso ng uupo. Kailangan merong toughness, iba pang qualities,” he said.

This was his response to Vice President Leni Robredo who previously issued her recommendation to the newly formed 1Sambayan coalition of administration critics and other personalities who have taken a more moderate stance.

Lacson also admitted he was invited to apply for a nomination in the coalition. However, key political differences prompted him to decline to participate.

“I don’t think they are inclusive enough. People think or at least those that I’ve spoken to that there’s exclusiveness in looking for nominees because they have set the standards,” the senator said.

Public’s pulse

Some social media users also shared their own preferred qualifications for the candidate they would pick to lead the country.

“May moral, hindi abnormal. May dangal, hindi bastos,” a Facebook user said.

“Correct! You cannot just kill people! They have human dignity and human rights!” another user wrote.

“Qualities of the next President of the Philippines: Neither a mayor or ex-mayor, not a boxer, not a former police officer, definitely not a Duterte. Not a Marcos,” one user said.

Similarly, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso, said he will not vote for someone who simply inherits the position.

“Basta hindi ako boboto ng nagmamana lang ng pwesto. Kasi ang pwesto hindi minamana, hindi nililipat-lipat,” he said. He also did not mention any names.

“Let democracy run its natural course,” the mayor added.

Moreno said he would run in the 2022 local and national elections but is not sure yet for which position.

“Salamat at na-appreciate niyo ‘yung pagsisikap ng aming paglingkod sa tao,” he said.

Moreno was among the five names Malacañang previously mentioned that President Rodrigo Duterte chose as his potential successor.

The rest are his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, his former aide Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.