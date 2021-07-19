Look at Jesus’ leadership style, bishop tells voters

A Catholic bishop called on voters to choose a leader in the 2022 elections who embody Jesus’ example of leadership.

Less than a year before the polls, outgoing Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Manila said Christians have an opportunity to look to Jesus for guidance in their search for true leaders.

In Christ, the bishop said that the goal of leadership is not to grab power but to serve and he did it with humility, selfless love, and compassion.

“This should be the basis of our choice of leaders and not the surveys and press releases, especially not the social media being invaded by trolls,” Pabillo said.

“Instead of considering the surveys let us be influenced by the Word of God. It has a lot to tell us about leadership, even political leadership,” he said.

The bishop-elect of Taytay made the call in his homily during Mass at San Roque Parish Church in Pasay City on Sunday.

According to him, the country needs leaders who are moved by the dire situations of the people.

“We need leaders who have mercy and compassion and not promote kill, kill, kill!” Pabillo said. “A good shepherd offers himself so that people, we, may live.”

He also asked voters not to be swayed by pre-election survey results, which he said are used to condition the mind of the public.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, are the top choices for president and vice president, respectively, in next year’s elections.