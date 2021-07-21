COVID-19 vaccination pushes through in Manila amid flooding due to ‘Fabian.’ habagat

The city government of Manila said that vaccination pushed through despite the heavy downpour and flood spawned by Typhoon “Fabian” and southwest monsoon or habagat on Wednesday.

The local government announced this after media outlets reported that some residents lined up in San Andres Complex vaccination center despite the flooding.

“Tuloy ang bakunahan, umulan, bumagyo, bumaha,” Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso said.

He also assured that the people who waited will receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

In a message to reporters, the city chief executive called on the public to convince the public to get vaccinated.

“Rain and flooding will not stop us dahil hindi din nagpapahinga si COVID-19. Please help us convince people to get vaccinated. I need your help, I need you to help us inspire our people,” he said.

Following the heavy downpour on Wednesday morning, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that as of 10:44 am, only the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila experienced a gutter-deep flood.

Photos and video clips from media outlets on the ground also showed people who braved the flood and the rain to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the sports complex.

When these social media posts circulated online, some Filipinos aired their concerns for residents who would visit vaccination sites surrounded by floodwaters. They said that that residents could catch other diseases due to the inclement weather.

“Magpa-vaccine para sa protection sa COVID-19 ang kaso nakababad naman sa baha. Kaya leptospirosis naman titira sa mga kabayan ang hirap talaga,” a Facebook user said.

“Gusto nila magpa bakuna para maka iwas sa COVID-19. Pero sa kalagayan nila diyan delikado sila sa trangkaso at leptospirosis sa baha. Kawawa mga tao sana pasilungin naman sila sa mas ligtas na lugar,” another online user wrote.

Some online users called on the Department of Health to create contingency plans related to its vaccination program amid the rainy season.

“@DOHgovph should have anticipated scenarios like these, even if they fall under LGU responsibilities. Typhoon season. Anong contingency plan? Nevermind the lack of long-term COVID plans. But at least the urgent and immediate risks, ma-mitigate man lang,” one Twitter user said.

In its latest advisory, the state weather bureau advised the public that Typhoon “Fabian” continues to move westward at ten kilometers per hour.

Fabian has maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the

center, gustiness of up to 185 kph.

PAGASA also said that southwest monsoon would continue to bring rains in Metro Manila.