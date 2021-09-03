Duterte’s ‘Talk to the People’ briefly airs screen showing video editing software

Live… editing?

This was some of the comments that Filipinos made online after seeing a screen of a video editing software during President Rodrigo Duterte‘s “Talk to the People” aired on Thursday night.

The chief executive held another meeting with the Cabinet members where he talked about the government’s purchase of medical supplies and commented on Sen. Richard Gordon who spearheads the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who leads the faction in PDP-Laban which endorsed Duterte and his former aide-turned-lawmaker in the 2022 elections, was also present in the speech aired September 2.

He was talking about the accomplishments of his agency so far when the telecast turned blank and then a window of Adobe Premiere Pro appeared to the public.

This could be seen around the 23:21:00-mark of the video uploaded by the Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) on its Facebook page.

The window, which was screen shared to the public for seconds, initially showed Duterte but Cusi also appeared later on.

By the 23:56 mark, the screen sharing was stopped and then the energy chief resumed his report to the president.

The technical glitch was noticed by some Filipinos, including Philstar.com news editor Jonathan de Santos who took a screengrab of the portion of the video.

Late post?

Screengrabs of it were also uploaded on the Facebook page “RESIBO” and in the Philippine subreddit of the discussion website Reddit.

“So, August 26 pa ito na tape, ngayon lang ipinalabas, ta’s lumabas pa ‘yung editing tools na parang hamu na ‘yan, basta lumabas lang si tatay at nagmura, okay na ‘yan,” the Facebook page wrote as a caption with a facepalm emoji.

Other Twitter users also noticed that part of the project’s file name included the text “TTP_08-26-2021” which they assumed could refer to the date, Aug. 26, 2021, a week before the speech was aired.

A Twitter user claimed that the particular video-editing software “allows real-time editing and streaming.”

“What we’re seeing is like the digital version of the director’s booth. Issue here may be the project folder which reads 8/26/21 but that could just be the folder wasn’t renamed,” he tweeted.

A Reddit user quipped that the incident is an indication that people should “export” their projects in the software first before livestreaming it.

“Export” is usually a computer command found in multimedia programs like photo and video editing applications.

The command, similar to the “Save As” option in text-based programs, is used to save parts of a file, create a backup copy, or save the file with customized settings.

Was the video rendered?

Another Twitter user claimed that the video featuring Duterte’s speech was not rendered since it supposedly needs to be broadcasted at the soonest.

Rendering, another term common in multimedia programs, is the process of generating a final product from a specific type of input.

This converts the source material into the final picture or footage before it is released.

The video of Duterte as uploaded by RTVM includes a disclaimer that reads:

Presidential events live streamed by the Presidential Broadcast Staff – Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) can be accessed by the public and media entities. RTVM is not responsible for any technical problems that affect the live streaming or broadcast quality re-streamed by the aforementioned parties.

Duterte’s “Talk to the People” are known to be pre-recorded. It gets edited and then aired as livestreams on television, social media and video-sharing platforms in the evening, usually on Mondays.

He has been giving weekly addresses to inform Filipinos about updates on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are times that Duterte’s address would be aired on Wednesdays as well.

Occasionally, he addresses the nation twice a week “if need be,” according to the Philippine News Agency. — Video provided by Philstar.com/Deejay Dumlao