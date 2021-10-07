No vaccine, no vote? Comelec spox says COVID-19 vax status not required on poll day

An official of the Commission of the Elections said that an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status is not part of the requirements to practice the Constitutional right to vote during the 2022 elections.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez on Thursday answered a Filipino who asked on Twitter if it was possible for the government to enforce a “no vaccine, no vote” policy.

“No. Walang kinalaman ang vaccination status sa karapatang bumoto,” he answered.

Last month, Comelec also said that it will not require voters to present COVID-19 vaccination cards and negative RT-PCR tests in the polling precincts.

Jimenez additionally said that having a national ID is not a requirement.

“No specific I.D. is required in order to vote; an I.D. might be required if your identity is challenged, but any—repeat, any—valid I.D. will be acceptable,” he tweeted last July.

The polling body has extended the voter registration for the 2022 elections from September to Oct. 11 to 30, 2021 after the public clamor for its extension.

Voter registration during the COVID-19 pandemic was affected by the shifting quarantine rules since those living in areas under enhanced community quarantine cannot register to vote.

The 2022 national and local elections are scheduled on May 9.