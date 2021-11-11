Bishop Pabillo warns against ‘pro-poor’ bets

A Catholic bishop warned against candidates in next year’s elections whose campaign promises are opposite to their past performance in office.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Taytay said the people should be vigilant against candidates who portray themselves as “pro-poor” to lure voters ahead of the polls.

“Don’t believe that they will help the poor when they get elected when they aren’t able to help the poor now,” Pabillo said.

The prelate made the call in his pastoral instruction for this year’s World Day of the Poor, which falls on November 14.

Similarly, he cautioned voters against candidates that are party to ongoing abuses being committed against poor Filipinos.

“They cannot do anything for the poor if we continue to have a government that takes advantage of the poor, especially in times of a pandemic,” Pabillo said.

“People are already facing difficulties, yet the government can still afford to use the loans for their corrupt practices,” he added.

On the other hand, the bishop said the poor must go for candidates that have long shown their concern for the poor, even before the election season.

“Let us choose candidates that are already doing something to improve the lives of the poor,” according to him.

“In selecting our bets, let us look at who are really going to the fringes of society,” he also said.