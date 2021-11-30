Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the preferred successor of Rodrigo Duterte, said on Tuesday he was withdrawing his candidacy for presidency.

Go, President Duterte’s long-time aide, had recently hinted

he may drop out of the race and his withdrawal leaves the

administration without a presidential candidate. It was not

clear yet who Duterte will now support.

“I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will

truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte’s legacy

towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our

children,” Go said in a short speech streamed on Facebook.

Go said he was making the “supreme sacrifice for the good of

the country and for the sake of unity among our supporters and

leaders.”

Duterte’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is

running for the deputy post alongside the son of late Philippine

dictator and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has emerged as an early frontrunner.

The Southeast Asian nation of 110 million people holds

elections in May 2022 for positions from president down to

governors, mayors and local officials.

Duterte, 76, is barred by the constitution from seeking

re-election but he will run for a seat in the senate next year.