Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial —source

By
Reuters
-
December 6, 2021 - 2:45 PM
293
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. (Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo/File Photo)

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said ousted President Win Myint got the same jail sentence in the first verdicts against the former leaders who were put on trial after the military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.
Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Tom Hogue

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR