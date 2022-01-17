British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended boozy lockdown gathering

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a “bring your own booze” gathering in Downing Street during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public’s anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.

“The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country,” Zahawi told Sky News on Monday.

Zahawi said Johnson attended the event to support and encourage his staff but “he now wishes he hadn’t done that, he wishes he’d said: ‘Look get back to your desk because this is wrong.'”

—Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge