2022 Local Candidates Makati City: Complete list

May 9, 2022 - 12:35 AM

The Commission on Elections early this year released a list of the candidates for local posts in Makati City.

Makati, the location of the country’s financial center, has a population of more than 630,000, two districts and 33 barangays.

Here are the names appearing in the ballot:

First Legislative District — House of Representatives

ANTONIO, MINNIE (IND) PEÑA, KID (LP) SEVILLA, FERDS (IND)

Second Legislative District — House of Representatives

CAMPOS, LUIS (NPC) OPOC, RICARDO (IND)

Mayor

BINAY, ABBY (MKTZNU) HERNANDEZ, JOEL (IND)

Vice Mayor

BIOLENA, KUYA ROD (IND) LAGDAMEO, MONIQUE (MKTZNU)

First District — Councilor

ARENAS, MARTIN (MKTZNU) BATALLA, BATTLE (IND) CALINAWAN, VICBISAYA (IND) CRUZ, KAP YOYOY (RP) EUSEBIO, FERDIE (RP) HILARIO, VIRJHONG (MKTZNU) JAVIER, LUIS JR. (MKTZNU) JAVIER, OLOY (RP) LUBO, MARIANO (IND) MEDINA, ROMY (RP) OJEDA, RAFAEL JR. (IND) ORTEGA, ARLENE (RP) ORTEGA, CARMINA (MKTZNU) PADILLA, ARMANDO (MKTZNU) PUNO-RAMOS, TOSCA PUNO (RP) SAGUISAG, RENE ANDREI (MKTZNU) SALVADOR, JOJO (RP) VILLENA, JOEY (MKTZNU) YABUT, ALCINE ICHI (MKTZNU)

Second District — Councilor

ABATAY, BENNY (PPM) ALMARIO, ALDEN (MKTZNU) ARAYON, DOCDORIS (MKTZNU) ARIONES, BONG (MKTZNU) ASPILLAGA, ASPI (RP) BANIQUED, BODIK (MKTZNU) BES, TATAKDELARA (RP) CALIMBAHIN, RYANSOLER (MKTZNU) CRUZ, SAMMY (MKTZNU) CRUZADO, BOYET (RP) GAMOTIN, FRED (IND) JURISPRUDENCIA, KUYAROGER (IND) MAGPANTAY, LEO (RP) MARQUEZ, ED (MKTZNU) OLFATO, BABY (RP) SAROSA, INA (MKTZNU) TOLENTINO, RUTH (RP)

*This is subject to correction.

