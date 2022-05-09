2022 Local Candidates Makati City: Complete list

The Commission on Elections early this year released a list of the candidates for local posts in Makati City.
Makati, the location of the country’s financial center, has a population of more than 630,000, two districts and 33 barangays.
Here are the names appearing in the ballot:
First Legislative District — House of Representatives
- ANTONIO, MINNIE (IND)
- PEÑA, KID (LP)
- SEVILLA, FERDS (IND)
Second Legislative District — House of Representatives
- CAMPOS, LUIS (NPC)
- OPOC, RICARDO (IND)
Mayor
- BINAY, ABBY (MKTZNU)
- HERNANDEZ, JOEL (IND)
Vice Mayor
- BIOLENA, KUYA ROD (IND)
- LAGDAMEO, MONIQUE (MKTZNU)
First District — Councilor
- ARENAS, MARTIN (MKTZNU)
- BATALLA, BATTLE (IND)
- CALINAWAN, VICBISAYA (IND)
- CRUZ, KAP YOYOY (RP)
- EUSEBIO, FERDIE (RP)
- HILARIO, VIRJHONG (MKTZNU)
- JAVIER, LUIS JR. (MKTZNU)
- JAVIER, OLOY (RP)
- LUBO, MARIANO (IND)
- MEDINA, ROMY (RP)
- OJEDA, RAFAEL JR. (IND)
- ORTEGA, ARLENE (RP)
- ORTEGA, CARMINA (MKTZNU)
- PADILLA, ARMANDO (MKTZNU)
- PUNO-RAMOS, TOSCA PUNO (RP)
- SAGUISAG, RENE ANDREI (MKTZNU)
- SALVADOR, JOJO (RP)
- VILLENA, JOEY (MKTZNU)
- YABUT, ALCINE ICHI (MKTZNU)
Second District — Councilor
- ABATAY, BENNY (PPM)
- ALMARIO, ALDEN (MKTZNU)
- ARAYON, DOCDORIS (MKTZNU)
- ARIONES, BONG (MKTZNU)
- ASPILLAGA, ASPI (RP)
- BANIQUED, BODIK (MKTZNU)
- BES, TATAKDELARA (RP)
- CALIMBAHIN, RYANSOLER (MKTZNU)
- CRUZ, SAMMY (MKTZNU)
- CRUZADO, BOYET (RP)
- GAMOTIN, FRED (IND)
- JURISPRUDENCIA, KUYAROGER (IND)
- MAGPANTAY, LEO (RP)
- MARQUEZ, ED (MKTZNU)
- OLFATO, BABY (RP)
- SAROSA, INA (MKTZNU)
- TOLENTINO, RUTH (RP)
*This is subject to correction.
