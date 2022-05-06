2022 Party-list Candidates for Congress: Complete list

The complete list of party-lists gunning for a seat in the House of Representatives was released by the Commission on Elections.

A look at the ballot would show that there are 178 candidates but only 177 names made it to the 2022 ballot.

The number 96 on the ballot is, however, vacated as the Comelec removed Malasakit Movement from the list. The poll body rejected with finality the accreditation of the group, whose first nominee was former Metro Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago.

In the 19th Congress, there are 63 slots up for grabs for representatives from these party-list groups.

Republic Act 7941 or the “Party-List System Act” said that parties, organizations and coalitions that will garner at least 2% of the total votes cast for the party-list system shall be entitled to one seat each. On the other hand, those that will receive more than 2% of the total votes shall be entitled to additional seats of up to three seats in total.

If elected, the representatives will be given a three-year term and will have legislative power in the Lower House.

Here’s a list of the party-list groups running in the May 9 elections, with names ordered as they appear on the ballot face:

01 KAMALAYAN

02 KM NGAYON NA

03 PSIS

04 AGAP

05 KABAYAN

06 HOME OWNER

07 KAPUSO-PM

08 PDP CARES

09 MARVELOUS TAYO

10 AKO OFW

11 UNITED SENIOR CITIZEN

12 WOW PILIPINAS

13 ALTERNATIBA

14 1-RIDER PARTYLIST

15 1-CARE

16 ABP

17 AKO MUSIKERO

18 AKO BICOL

19 PRAI

20 4PS

21 MAAGAP

22 ABANTE PILIPINAS

23 AKTIBONG KAAGAPAY

24 ALSA BISAYA

25 PROBINSYANO AKO

26 YACAP

27 MAGDALO

28 ACT-CIS

29 HUGPONG FEDERAL

30 TGP

31 ONE COOP

32 BARKADAHAN

33 DUMPER PTDA

34 MALABUNG

35 BH (BAGONG HENERASYON)

36 AKMA-PTM

37 IPATUPAD

38 PINUNO

39 LPGMA

40 CLICK PARTY

41 TODA

42 BHW

43 [email protected]

44 ABS

45 PASAHERO PARTYLIST

46 ANGAT

47 SOLID-CHANGE

48 BICOL SARO

49 OFW

50 ANG PROBINSIYANO

51 ANAKALUSUGAN

52 PBA

53 PEACE

54 P3PWD

55 S.M.I.L.E

56 AAMBIS-OWA

57 BUTIL

58 LUNAS

59 ANG KOMADRONA

60 KABAKA

61 SAGIP

62 ANG KABUHAYAN

63 AKO I.P

64 PHILRECA

65 BABAE AKO

66 KB

67 GABRIELA

68 KALINGA

69 STL

70 RECOBODA

71 ANGAT PINOY

72 ANAC-IP

73 DIWA

74 ASENSO PINOY

75 PPP

76 PAMILYA MUNA

77 AYUDA SANDUGO

78 BUKLOD FILIPINO

79 BTS

80 MOCHA

81 ACT TEACHERS

82 ALONA

83 KABALIKAT

84 ALIF

85 1-UTAP BICOL

86 TINGOG

87 H.E.L.P. PILIPINAS

88 TUCP

89 PTA

90 AGIMAT

91 KONTRA BROWNOUT

92 TULUNGAN TAYO

93 DUTERTE YOUTH

94 ABEKA

95 KABATAAN

97 ACTS-OFW

98 RAM

99 USWAG ILONGGO

100 AKO BISAYA

101 KAPAMILYA

102 PUSONG PINOY

103 CWS

104 SILBI

105 CIBAC

106 SUBANEN

107 AKKK

108 BG PARTY-LIST

109 PAMILYANG MAGSASAKA

110 COOP NATCCO

111 FRONTLINERS ANG BIDA

112 KASAMA

113 AKO BISDAK

114 GP PARTY

115 BAHAY

116 MAGSASAKA

117 MARINO

118 UNITED FRONTLINERS

119 L.O.G.R.O. KUSINERO

120 BPO

121 ABANG LINGKOD

122 KUSUG TAUSUG

123 PLM

124 OK PARTYLIST

125 A TEACHER

126 PASADA-CC

127 OFW FAMILY

128 ANGKLA

129 COCOMAN

130 ACT AS ONE

131 AKO ILOCANO AKO

132 TRABAHO

133 PATROL

134 AKO PADAYON

135 ABONO

136 MANILA TEACHERS

137 KOOP-KAMPI

138 MAYPAGASA

139 PVAID

140 TUTOK TO WIN

141 BAYAN MUNA

142 API

143 ARTE

144 ASAP

145 BUNYOG

146 AKBAYAN

147 DAMAYAN

148 WIFI

149 CANCER PARTY LIST

150 1-ANG EDUKASYON

151 UFCC

152 AGRI

153 MAHARLIKA

154 ANAKPAWIS

155 1TAHANAN

156 TURISMO

157 APEC

158 SENIOR CITIZENS PARTYLIST

159 AASENSO

160 AMIN

161 1-PACMAN

162 ABB-NFCPI

163 AN WARAY

164 AP PARTYLIST

165 AKAP PINOY

166 BUHAY

167 ARISE

168 IWI

169 ANG TINIG NG SENIORS

170 LBP

171 IPEACE EPANAW

172 APAT-DAPAT

173 UMA ILONGGO

174 AYUDA

175 SAMBAYANAN

176 AKO BREEDER

177 FPJ

178 LIBRO