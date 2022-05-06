2022 Party-list Candidates for Congress: Complete list

The complete list of party-lists gunning for a seat in the House of Representatives was released by the Commission on Elections.
A look at the ballot would show that there are 178 candidates but only 177 names made it to the 2022 ballot.
The number 96 on the ballot is, however, vacated as the Comelec removed Malasakit Movement from the list. The poll body rejected with finality the accreditation of the group, whose first nominee was former Metro Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago.
In the 19th Congress, there are 63 slots up for grabs for representatives from these party-list groups.
Republic Act 7941 or the “Party-List System Act” said that parties, organizations and coalitions that will garner at least 2% of the total votes cast for the party-list system shall be entitled to one seat each. On the other hand, those that will receive more than 2% of the total votes shall be entitled to additional seats of up to three seats in total.
If elected, the representatives will be given a three-year term and will have legislative power in the Lower House.
Here’s a list of the party-list groups running in the May 9 elections, with names ordered as they appear on the ballot face:
01 KAMALAYAN
02 KM NGAYON NA
03 PSIS
04 AGAP
05 KABAYAN
06 HOME OWNER
07 KAPUSO-PM
08 PDP CARES
09 MARVELOUS TAYO
10 AKO OFW
11 UNITED SENIOR CITIZEN
12 WOW PILIPINAS
13 ALTERNATIBA
14 1-RIDER PARTYLIST
15 1-CARE
16 ABP
17 AKO MUSIKERO
18 AKO BICOL
19 PRAI
20 4PS
21 MAAGAP
22 ABANTE PILIPINAS
23 AKTIBONG KAAGAPAY
24 ALSA BISAYA
25 PROBINSYANO AKO
26 YACAP
27 MAGDALO
28 ACT-CIS
29 HUGPONG FEDERAL
30 TGP
31 ONE COOP
32 BARKADAHAN
33 DUMPER PTDA
34 MALABUNG
35 BH (BAGONG HENERASYON)
36 AKMA-PTM
37 IPATUPAD
38 PINUNO
39 LPGMA
40 CLICK PARTY
41 TODA
42 BHW
44 ABS
45 PASAHERO PARTYLIST
46 ANGAT
47 SOLID-CHANGE
48 BICOL SARO
49 OFW
50 ANG PROBINSIYANO
51 ANAKALUSUGAN
52 PBA
53 PEACE
54 P3PWD
55 S.M.I.L.E
56 AAMBIS-OWA
57 BUTIL
58 LUNAS
59 ANG KOMADRONA
60 KABAKA
61 SAGIP
62 ANG KABUHAYAN
63 AKO I.P
64 PHILRECA
65 BABAE AKO
66 KB
67 GABRIELA
68 KALINGA
69 STL
70 RECOBODA
71 ANGAT PINOY
72 ANAC-IP
73 DIWA
74 ASENSO PINOY
75 PPP
76 PAMILYA MUNA
77 AYUDA SANDUGO
78 BUKLOD FILIPINO
79 BTS
80 MOCHA
81 ACT TEACHERS
82 ALONA
83 KABALIKAT
84 ALIF
85 1-UTAP BICOL
86 TINGOG
87 H.E.L.P. PILIPINAS
88 TUCP
89 PTA
90 AGIMAT
91 KONTRA BROWNOUT
92 TULUNGAN TAYO
93 DUTERTE YOUTH
94 ABEKA
95 KABATAAN
97 ACTS-OFW
98 RAM
99 USWAG ILONGGO
100 AKO BISAYA
101 KAPAMILYA
102 PUSONG PINOY
103 CWS
104 SILBI
105 CIBAC
106 SUBANEN
107 AKKK
108 BG PARTY-LIST
109 PAMILYANG MAGSASAKA
110 COOP NATCCO
111 FRONTLINERS ANG BIDA
112 KASAMA
113 AKO BISDAK
114 GP PARTY
115 BAHAY
116 MAGSASAKA
117 MARINO
118 UNITED FRONTLINERS
119 L.O.G.R.O. KUSINERO
120 BPO
121 ABANG LINGKOD
122 KUSUG TAUSUG
123 PLM
124 OK PARTYLIST
125 A TEACHER
126 PASADA-CC
127 OFW FAMILY
128 ANGKLA
129 COCOMAN
130 ACT AS ONE
131 AKO ILOCANO AKO
132 TRABAHO
133 PATROL
134 AKO PADAYON
135 ABONO
136 MANILA TEACHERS
137 KOOP-KAMPI
138 MAYPAGASA
139 PVAID
140 TUTOK TO WIN
141 BAYAN MUNA
142 API
143 ARTE
144 ASAP
145 BUNYOG
146 AKBAYAN
147 DAMAYAN
148 WIFI
149 CANCER PARTY LIST
150 1-ANG EDUKASYON
151 UFCC
152 AGRI
153 MAHARLIKA
154 ANAKPAWIS
155 1TAHANAN
156 TURISMO
157 APEC
158 SENIOR CITIZENS PARTYLIST
159 AASENSO
160 AMIN
161 1-PACMAN
162 ABB-NFCPI
163 AN WARAY
164 AP PARTYLIST
165 AKAP PINOY
166 BUHAY
167 ARISE
168 IWI
169 ANG TINIG NG SENIORS
170 LBP
171 IPEACE EPANAW
172 APAT-DAPAT
173 UMA ILONGGO
174 AYUDA
175 SAMBAYANAN
176 AKO BREEDER
177 FPJ
178 LIBRO