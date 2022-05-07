2022 Senatorial Candidates: Complete list

The full list of candidates vying for Senate seats was released by the Commission on Elections.

This year, 63 candidates are running for senator.

However, total of 64 names are listed on the ballot because Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta just recently dropped his senatorial bid under the coalition of UniTeam.

He made the announcement last April 28, months after the ballot face was released by the Comelec. Marcoleta said he quit the senatorial race because he is lagging in pre-election surveys.

Elected senators are given a six-year term. They may run for reelection after their-term. However, they are only allowed to serve for two consecutive terms.

For the 2022 elections, voters are expected to elect 12 senators.

The Senate of the Philippines or the upper house of Congress is composed of 24 senators. They hold legislative power.

“It follows also that the Senator, having a national rather than only a district constituency, will have a broader outlook of the problems of the country, instead of being restricted by narrow viewpoints and interests. With such perspective, the Senate is likely to be more circumspect, or at least less impulsive, than the House of Representatives,” Article VI, Section 2 reads.

Here’s a list of the senatorial candidates running in the May 9 elections, with names ordered as they appear on the ballot face:

AFUANG, ABNER (IND) ALBANI, IBRAHIM (WPP) ARRANZA, MANG JESS (IND) BAGUILAT, TEDDY (LP) BAILEN, AGNES (IND) BALITA, CARL (AKSYON) BARBO, LUTZ (PDPLBN) BAUTISTA, HERBERT BISTEK (NPC) BELGICA, GRECO (PDDS) BELLO, SILVESTRE JR. (PDPLBN) BINAY, JOJO (UNA) CABONEGRO, ROY (PLM) CASTRICIONES, BRO JOHN(PDPLBN) CAYETANO, ALAN PETER (IND) CHAVEZ, MELCHOR (WPP) COLMENARES, NERI (MKBYN) D’ANGELO, DAVID (PLM) DE LIMA, LEILA (LP) DEL ROSARIO, MONSOUR (PDR) DIAZ, DING (PPP) DIOKNO, CHEL (KANP) EJERCITO, JV ESTRADA (NPC) ELEAZAR, GEN. GUILLERMO (PDR) EREÑO, BRO. ERNIE (PM) ESCUDERO, CHIZ (NPC) ESPIRITU, LUKE (PLM) ESTRADA, JINGGOY (PMP) FALCONE, BAL FALCON (DPP) GADON, LARRY (KBL) GATCHALIAN, WIN (NPC) GORDON, WOW DICK (BVNP GUTOC, SAMIRA (AKSYON) HONASAN, GRINGO (IND) HONTIVEROS, RISA (AKBAYAN) JAVELLANA, RJ (IND)

KIRAM, NUR-MAHAL (IND) LABOG, ELMER (MKBYN) LACSON, KUYA ALEX (KP) LANGIT, REY (PDPLBN) LEGARDA, LOREN (NPC) LIM, ARIEL (IND) MALLILLIN, EMILY (PPM) MARCOLETA, RODANTE (PDPLBN) MARCOS, FRANCIS LEO (IND) MATULA, SONNY (IND) MINDALANOADAM,MARIETA(KTPNAN) OLARTE, ATTY/DR. LEO (BIGKIS) PADILLA, DRA. MINGUITA (PDR) PADILLA, ROBIN (PDPLBN) PANELO, SAL PANALO (PDPLBN) PIMENTEL, ASTRA (PDPLBN) PIÑOL, MANNY (NPC) RICABLANCA, WILLIE JR. (PM) ROQUE, HARRY SPOX (PRP) SAHIDULLA, LADY ANNE (PDDS) SISON, JOPET (AKSYON) TEODORO, GIBO (PRP) TRILLANES, ANTONIO IV (LP) TULFO, IDOL RAFFY (IND) VALEROS, REY (IND) VILLANUEVA,JOEL TESDAMAN (IND) VILLAR, MARK (NP) ZUBIAGA, CARMEN (IND) ZUBIRI, MIGZ (IND)

